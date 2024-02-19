Razer Sneki Snek Wall Light launched at $80 – USB powered but no Synapse control

Razer has launched its first Sneki Snek-themed product with RGB lighting. The new Razer Sneki Snek Wall Light offers four RGB lighting modes to look good on any wall. However, this USB-connected $79.99 device only uses its wired connection for power, so you can’t sync it with your PC via Razer Synapse, unlike the best gaming keyboards, which includes Razer's BlackWidow V4 Pro.

So, what do you get for the money? Razer says the size of the Sneki Snek Wall Light is 40cm (about 16 inches) which is quite an unsafisfactory number of dimensions. Thankfully, some of the lifestyle images show the wall light installed next to a human and next to a PC setup, both of which are expected to be regular-sized. Continuing on the topic of physical qualities, the light weighs 1.3kg / 2.87lbs and is made largely from ABS plastic. A pre-drilled acrylic backboard should make mounting quick and secure.

Tech specs are brief because, as we mentioned in the intro, this isn’t a complex connected device. Instead, it has four lighting presets - Static Green, Breathing Green, Spectrum Cycling, and Wave. These are toggled via a singular button near the USB standard power line connector at the bottom of Sneki Snek. The wall light has no Razer Synapse integration. Razer supplies a two-meter (about 79 inches) black USB power cable with the light. All it needs is a 5V USB Type-A power source delivering 900mA or better.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

Sneki who – and why?

In case you are not familiar with Sneki Snek, it is Razer’s cutesy snake mascot at the center of its conservation project of the same name. Razer hopes to save 10,000,000 trees with its friends at Conservation International, and apparently, selling cute snakey character merchandise is the way it is doing it. Previous Sneki Snek products include a plushie, slippers, keycap, a hoodie, and more. Razer teases there are still new products it has yet to reveal.

(Image credit: Razer)

According to the campaign home page, every Sneki Snek product sold contributes enough to the conservation pot to plant a purported 10 trees. You can see via that link that Razer has already launched eleven Sneki Snek products with the new wall light being the twelfth in line. So far the conservation project claims to be responsible for 1,407,350 trees being saved “from dozens of forests around the world.” Check the map below for the main conservation areas.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer’s Sneki Snek Wall Light seems pretty expansive for what it is, and we aren’t sure how much goes to good causes from each sale. However, some people are enamored with old Sneki and they have been buying up the other merchandise. Some have taken it further and have the loyal mascot tattooed about their person.

The next product in the Sneki Snek will be launched when the conservation collaboration hits the 1,500,000 trees saved milestone.