Three Generations Compared: Is Your DVD Burner Outdated?

Benchmark Results: Power Requirements

A 30% reduction in idle power between the 2005 generation and the 2009 model is significant, although the 0.3W savings won’t make much of a difference on a desktop PC.

It was also interesting to see that the average power consumption at full read speed went from 11.9W for the 16x and 18x drives to 10.7W for the 24x model. Keep in mind that all drives read at a maximum of 16x DVD speed.

There were some optimizations in idle spinning. The power consumption decreased slightly here.