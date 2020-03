Benchmark Results: Write Performance

Increased write speeds have a direct impact on write times. The creation of a DVD-5 took 6:18 on the old 16x drive, 5:29 on the 18x model, and 4:13 on the more modern 24x drive.

Write speed was limited to 8x due to media availability. The 24x Sony Optiarc AD-7240S would be capable of writing double-layer discs at up to 12x, but we suspect the cost of doing so would be prohibitive, even if the necessary media were more readily available.