Three Generations Compared: Is Your DVD Burner Outdated?

Benchmark Results: Audio Grabbing And Seek Performance

Converting an audio CD into MP3 or AAC format (for iTunes) is still a pretty popular usage model. All three drives showed the same performance at ripping audio. They took a bit less than three minutes to convert an entire 74-minute audio CD.

Seek Performance

Seek time hasn’t changed much in recent years.

The same applies for double-layer media. Seeks take a bit longer, but the difference is negligible. Compared to hard drives (5 to 20 ms) and SSD (less than 1 ms) the seek times on optical drives seem like an eternity.