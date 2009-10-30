Three Generations Compared: Is Your DVD Burner Outdated?

Comparison Table And Test Setup
Comparison Table
|Manufacturer
|NEC
|Sony NEC Optiarc
|Sony Optiarc
|Model
|ND-4570A
|AD-7173A
|AD-7240S
|Form Factor
|5.25"
|5.25"
|5.25"
|Other Models
|AD-7170A PATAAD-7170S SATAAD-7173S Labelflash
|AD-7241S LightScribeAD-7243S Labelflash
|Cache
|2MB
|2MB
|2MB
|Interface
|PATA/33
|PATA/66
|SATA/150
|Manufacturing Date
|Dec 05
|Aug 06
|Feb 09
|Label Technology
|-
|Labelflash
|-
|Read Specs
|DVD-ROM
|16x
|16x
|16x
|CD-ROM
|48x
|48x
|48x
|Write Specifications
|DVD-R
|16x
|18x
|24x
|DVD-R DL
|8x
|8x
|12x
|DVD+R
|16x
|18x
|24x
|DVD+R DL
|8x
|8x
|12x
|DVD-RW
|6x
|6x
|6x
|DVD+RW
|8x
|8x
|8x
|DVD-RAM
|5x
|12x
|12x
|CD-R
|48x
|48x
|48x
|CD-RW
|32x
|32x
|32x
|Web Site
|NEC
|Sony NEC Optiarc
|Sony Optiarc
Test Setup
|Platform
|Asus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03GIntel X38, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007)
|CPU
|Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65nm Conroe core) @ 2.26 GHz
|RAM
|2 x 1024MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600
|System Drive
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160GB7,200 RPM, SATA/300, 8MB Cache
|Graphics Card
|Gigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512HGPU: 670 MHz Memory: 512MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256-bit)
|Blank DVD-R
|Tayo Yuden Verbatim 24x
|Blank DVD+R DL
|Verbatim 8x
|Audio Test Media
|Fetenhits ”Real Classics“ 70 min.
|Network Controller
|Marvell Yukon 88E8056 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet Controller
|Audio
|Integrated
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V V2.2, 850W
|Benchmarks
|iTunes
|Version: 9.00.7.0
|Opti Drive Control
|Version: 1.40
|Operating System and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Enterprise SP1
|DirectX 10
|DirectX 10 (Vista default)
|DirectX 9
|April 2007
|Graphics Drivers
|ATI Radeon Version 7.12
|Network Drivers
|9.0.32.3 (Vista-Standard)
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Version 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008)