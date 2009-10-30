Trending

Three Generations Compared: Is Your DVD Burner Outdated?

By

Comparison Table And Test Setup

Comparison Table

ManufacturerNECSony NEC OptiarcSony Optiarc
ModelND-4570AAD-7173AAD-7240S
Form Factor5.25"5.25"5.25"
Other ModelsAD-7170A PATAAD-7170S SATAAD-7173S LabelflashAD-7241S LightScribeAD-7243S Labelflash
Cache2MB2MB2MB
InterfacePATA/33PATA/66SATA/150
Manufacturing DateDec 05Aug 06Feb 09
Label Technology-Labelflash-
Read Specs
DVD-ROM16x16x16x
CD-ROM48x48x48x
Write Specifications
DVD-R16x18x24x
DVD-R DL8x8x12x
DVD+R16x18x24x
DVD+R DL8x8x12x
DVD-RW6x6x6x
DVD+RW8x8x8x
DVD-RAM5x12x12x
CD-R48x48x48x
CD-RW32x32x32x
Web SiteNECSony NEC OptiarcSony Optiarc

Test Setup

PlatformAsus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03GIntel X38, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007)
CPUIntel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65nm Conroe core) @ 2.26 GHz
RAM2 x 1024MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600
System DriveSeagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160GB7,200 RPM, SATA/300, 8MB Cache
Graphics CardGigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512HGPU: 670 MHz Memory: 512MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256-bit)
Blank DVD-RTayo Yuden Verbatim 24x
Blank DVD+R DLVerbatim 8x
Audio Test MediaFetenhits ”Real Classics“ 70 min.
Network ControllerMarvell Yukon 88E8056 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet Controller
AudioIntegrated
Power SupplyCooler Master RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V V2.2, 850W
Benchmarks
iTunesVersion: 9.00.7.0
Opti Drive ControlVersion: 1.40
Operating System and Drivers
Operating SystemWindows Vista Enterprise SP1
DirectX 10DirectX 10 (Vista default)
DirectX 9April 2007
Graphics DriversATI Radeon Version 7.12
Network Drivers9.0.32.3 (Vista-Standard)
Intel Chipset DriversVersion 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008)