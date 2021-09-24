Acer Nitro XV282K 4K Monitor Review: Pixel Density Meets 144 Hz

We tested the XV282K first in its Standard mode to record default values, then switched to User for the calibration. The color mode in both cases was set to General, which corresponds to the monitor’s full native gamut.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays. We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Most will be satisfied with the monitor without doing any calibration. We saw a faint purple tint when viewing grayscale step patterns, but this error was hard to spot in actual content. Gamma is light, which flattens the image a bit.

Calibration improves grayscale tracking to an average error of just 0.82 Delta E (dE). All errors are now less than 1dE across the brightness range, excellent performance. We chose to change the gamma preset to 2.4 because it came closer to the 2.2 spec, and the improvement in image depth was visible. Shadows become slightly darker, which helps broaden the perception of contrast, and highlights are now more detailed.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Though the XV282K is on the bottom of the default grayscale tracking comparison, 3.61dE is satisfactory for its price point. We recommend dialing in the settings on page 1 for an even better image. Our final measurement of 0.82dE was good enough for a solid third place. An average error value under 1dE is an excellent result.

The range of XV282K’s gamma values is reasonably tight but not quite as good as the top screens here. The deviation result stems from our choice to go for the 2.4 preset rather than 2.2. Both options miss the 2.2 reference, but 2.4 delivers a better image.

Color Gamut Accuracy

The XV282K’s native gamut covers most of DCI-P3 and is the default choice for both SDR and HDR content. If you want the smaller sRGB, Rec.709 or SMTPE-C spaces, those options are available albeit without any calibration options.

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The XV282K’s default gamut measurement is a very good 2.39dE average. There are no visible errors here. Only green comes up slightly short of full saturation, a typical result for extended color monitors.

Using the calibration settings from page 1 lowered the error to 1.62dE, a difference barely visible to the naked eye. We saw slightly more red saturation, but the other colors looked unchanged.

If you choose the Rec.709 mode, color looks slightly oversaturated, but the average error is still very low at 1.58dE. The XV282K’s additional color gamut options are handy to have but, unfortunately, cannot be calibrated. That means no ability to change gamma or color temperature.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The XV282K beat all but the LG in our color gamut accuracy test, which compares all monitors to the DCI-P3 standard. In practice, the General color option is a good choice for both SDR and HDR content. SDR content looks a little oversaturated but still natural and detailed.

Though the XV282K takes fifth place in this group, it’s a very competitive field. The top three screens have some of the largest color gamuts we’ve ever measured. 82.7% is about average among extended color screens. The 98.35% sRGB figure was measured in the Acer’s Rec.709 mode. Rec.709 and sRGB share the same gamut spec and differ only in their gamma reference.

