Acer Nitro XV282K 4K Monitor Review: Pixel Density Meets 144 Hz

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The XV282K is rated for 320 nits in SDR mode, but our sample couldn’t quite get there. It measured a tad shy of 280 nits, which is less bright than other monitors in the class but is bright enough for most environments. If you work outside or right near a very sunny, large window though, you may find yourself wishing for more. Black levels are about average, as is contrast, which just cracks the 1,000:1 level. Some of the latest IPS screens are measuring over 1,200:1, as the Viotek does here. And of course, a VA panel like the FV43U will deliver the most native contrast.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration (see our recommended settings on page 1) bought us a few more contrast points, but the images looked identical. 1,070.7:1 is a respectable value for any IPS monitor. The XV282K delivers a sharp and saturated image with decent black levels and good dimension.

ANSI contrast drops to 894.2:1 but the XV282K retains its third-place position. Quality control is appropriate for the Acer’s price point, and we’re satisfied that it performs on par with its cost and design expectations.

