Acer Nitro XV282K 4K Monitor Review: Pixel Density Meets 144 Hz

To compare the XV282K’s performance, we’ve included a group of 27, 32 and 43-inch monitors. All are 4K screens with a 144 Hz refresh rate. We have the Aorus FV43U, LG 27GN950-B, Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ, Viotek GFI27QXA and Aorus FI32U.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The XV282K manages to draw its screen in just 6ms, 1-2ms quicker than the rest. This may seem insignificant, but a 1ms difference in response can be seen when it comes to motion blur. It speaks to the Acer’s excellent overdrive which is super-smooth and free of ghosting. Total input lag is 28ms, which is a mid-pack result but only 3ms slower than the quickest screens. 3ms of control lag is harder to perceive. Most will be satisfied with this level of performance. Hardcore competitors will want to consider a 240 or 360 Hz monitor, which will come with a sacrifice in resolution. Among 4K screens, the XV282K is a solid performer.

Viewing Angles

The XV282K has decent viewing angles, typical of the latest IPS screens. At 45 degrees to the sides, brightness drops by 10%, and the color shifts slightly to green. From the top, light falls off by 30%, and the color becomes slightly reddish blue. In both cases, detail remains clearly visible. If you share the monitor with another person, you’ll both see a solid image.

Screen Uniformity

Our XV282K sample looked smooth and uniform when displaying a black field pattern. The meter detected slight hotspots in the corners, but we could not see them with the naked eye. Color uniformity was also free of visible problems.

