AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Review: 7nm RDNA on a Budget

Moving on to the 1080p medium results, we see the memory bottleneck of the 4GB card removed, resulting in much better performance. When using medium presets, this card is easily able to achieve 60 fps, and usually a lot more. Most titles are close to or over 100 fps at these settings. To that end, it manages to beat the GTX 1650 Super in 7 of 11 titles we tested. The 4GBcard really shines when it isn’t hamstrung by its memory system.
In Battlefield V, using the Ultra settings, the RX 5500 XT was notably slower than the 1650 Super (to the tune of around 33%), but when you drop back down to medium, the Pulse manages to be faster by several percent. Far Cry 5 saw similar results, with the card being several percent slower at Ultra settings, to then being faster when switching to medium. The same goes for Forza Horizon 4.
The takeaway here is the RX 5500 XT 4GB is a good 1080p gamer, especially when it is not running into memory issues. The RX 5500 XT 8GB is an even better 1080p gamer, without the same memory limitations. While the results we see on medium lend some credence to this card being able to play at 2560 x1440 resolution, you’ll want the extra VRAM of the 8GB model if you want to dabble in that realm.
Also, this gave me a bit of a reminder that I've kind of been underestimating the RX 590, though its power draw is just too much for what it does.
Also, on page 4:
and
The first one is a little hard to tell, given how the 590's plot on the graph swings so wildlyabout, but that number on the second one seems wrong, considering that only once does a plot point for it ever dip below 150W. Eyeballing it, I want to say it's about 190-ish watts?
Overall, though, I'm glad it's at the least trading blows with the 1650 Super, and pleasantly surprised to see it occasionally flirting with 1660 territory. Still, odd in the places where it does fall short, as the 4GB doesn't seem to hurt the 1650 Super the same way.
I'm definitely looking forward to the test results when the 8GB variant is added to the graphs, and thus far, this seems to bode well for the upcoming RX 5600 XT.
And yes, power efficiency has improved significantly, though Nvidia hasn't stood still on this, so, AMD still has a bit of work to do.
Maybe Mini-Me might use his Christmas money from Grandma and Grandpa to go for an RX 5600 XT, when they come out in January, to add to his ChromaTron build, currently in progress.
And compared to Nvidia's current offerings, this brings nothing new to the table. The 4GB 5500XT appears to offer similar performance to a 1650 SUPER at a slightly higher MSRP. And the 8GB version might cope a little better with games that have high VRAM requirements, but at a 25% higher MSRP than the 1650 SUPER. Around that price level, you can snag a faster 1660 for just a little more.
The only notable advantage over AMD's existing sub-$200 lineup would be the reduced power consumption, and in turn heat output, with the new cards being much closer to Nvidia's offerings. Again, that only brings them nearly on-par with what the competition is already offering though, and not providing any real advantage over products already on the market. These cards should have been priced at least $20 lower at launch to differentiate them from existing models. I suspect they didn't do that to give RX 500 series cards a chance to clear out first though, since it sounds like there's still a lot of inventory around. It's also possible that limited 7nm production might have played a role, with them not wanting to make the lower-margin products any more attractive than necessary. Perhaps prices will level down in the coming months though.
On pricing, yes the 5500XT is a bit expensive comparatively. More than likely, prices will quickly correct. Not to forget that AMD is probably having to pass along a "7nm tax" in its products since 7nm is bleeding edge right now and not many fabs even have the capability.
I've been wrong before, though.
How many fabs "have the capability" does not really matter for bulk clients like AMD, they pay a predetermined cost per wafer for whatever volume they contracted for the duration of that contract and most of those contracts for 2020 got nailed down a long time ago. The companies who may have to pay the big bucks for wafers are smaller customers fighting over whatever capacity is left.
Pretty sure the launch pricing is just a pre-xmas cash grab and prices will come down a fair amount early next year, maybe sooner if enough people pick the 1650S over the 5500XT.
Current market price of $229 for 8Gigs makes it DOA.
$170 RX590's are common and there's just not enough of a difference to justy $60 price jump.
$195 Maybe. But that's pushing it.