AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Review: 7nm RDNA on a Budget

Moving on to the 1080p medium results, we see the memory bottleneck of the 4GB card removed, resulting in much better performance. When using medium presets, this card is easily able to achieve 60 fps, and usually a lot more. Most titles are close to or over 100 fps at these settings. To that end, it manages to beat the GTX 1650 Super in 7 of 11 titles we tested. The 4GBcard really shines when it isn’t hamstrung by its memory system.

In Battlefield V, using the Ultra settings, the RX 5500 XT was notably slower than the 1650 Super (to the tune of around 33%), but when you drop back down to medium, the Pulse manages to be faster by several percent. Far Cry 5 saw similar results, with the card being several percent slower at Ultra settings, to then being faster when switching to medium. The same goes for Forza Horizon 4.

The takeaway here is the RX 5500 XT 4GB is a good 1080p gamer, especially when it is not running into memory issues. The RX 5500 XT 8GB is an even better 1080p gamer, without the same memory limitations. While the results we see on medium lend some credence to this card being able to play at 2560 x1440 resolution, you’ll want the extra VRAM of the 8GB model if you want to dabble in that realm.

