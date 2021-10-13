AMD Radeon RX 6600 Review: RDNA2 Goes Mainstream at $329

Meet the XFX RX 6600 Speedster SWFT 210

The Radeon RX 6600 will only be available from AMD's add-in board (AIB) partners. For the launch review, AMD sent us the XFX Radeon RX 6600 SWFT 210. We don't see a lot of XFX cards for review, though we've tested various models in the past. XFX is a tier-two graphics card manufacturer, basically the AMD GPU equivalent of a Zotac card. We can't say much about their support, but in general we'd expect the larger brands like Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte, MSI, and Sapphire to be more readily available at retail.



AMD's Radeon Software reports a maximum boost clock of 2704MHz, but what the software says and what the official specs say doesn't usually match up — different ways of reporting boost, basically. The official boost clock for the card is 2491MHz, and that's pretty close to what we saw in our power and temperature testing later on. We're told that all the cards AMD sampled reviewers have the same game and boost clocks, so as far as we know this is as close as we'll get to a 'reference' design.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The XFX RX 6600 SWFT has a relatively compact design, which you'd expect from something with a 132W TDP rating. It's a dual-slot card that measures 243x114x39 mm and weighs 615g, a featherweight compared to some of the chunkier graphics cards we've tested. The card's equipped with two custom fans, both 95mm in diameter. The fans are unremarkable, meaning they should get the job done but they're not high static pressure designs and don't feature integrated rims.



Aesthetically, this card defines barebones. There's no RGB lighting, or any lighting at all. Some will appreciate that fact, but fans of bling will want to look for other options. Video ports consist of three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.1 outputs. There's a single 8-pin power connector, more than enough for the card's needs. There's also a toggle switch that appears to swap between two VBIOS chips — it's not labeled but the manual says, "If your card comes equipped with a dual BIOS…"



Speaking of the manual, the small pamphlet doesn't tell you much. It's a generic pamphlet that's apparently for all XFX graphics cards, not for this specific model. For most users, that's not important, but including a digital file that's specific to the card model would be better. Like I was saying, though, this is a very barebones card and packaging, and I'd assume it's one of the $329 models that will go on sale today.

Test Setup for Radeon RX 6600