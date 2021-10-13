AMD Radeon RX 6600 Review: RDNA2 Goes Mainstream at $329

Radeon RX 6600 4K Gaming Performance
The RX 6600 really isn't intended for 4K gaming, at least not in the more demanding games like many of the titles we use for our benchmarks. But we ran the numbers, since we include these scores in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy and best graphics cards guides, so we're including the charts in this review with very limited commentary.
For most GPUs, going from 1440p to 4K at the same settings will cut framerates in half… unless you exceed a card's VRAM capacity, in which case performance can plummet. The smaller Infinity Cache also provides less benefit at 4K, since a lot of it ends up being used by the various 4K buffers — each of which requires 32MB of storage. Spatial locality means there will still be plenty of cache hits, but there's far less room for other data (like textures) to stay in the cache.
The RTX 3060 was only slightly faster than the RX 6600 at 1080p and 1440p, but once we get to 4K the added memory and bandwidth become more important. In our legacy suite, the RTX 3060 was 17% faster, and that same margin of victory holds at 4K ultra as well.The RTX 3060 came out ahead in all of the games in our legacy suite using 4K medium, while Dirt 5 was the only game that favored the 6600 at 4K ultra. But considering both cards fall well short of 60 fps in most games at 4K, it's a bit of a pyrrhic victory.
Thanks!
That said, on that old i7, I think the only real problem would be possibly the motherboard. Sometimes, older motherboards are very finicky and won't work with newer video cards, most particularly when they're part of OEM systems like Dell and HP.
Anyway, thanks a lot for the review; much appreciated as always.
Wasn't the Z77 chipset PCIe2.0? It would make the 6600 siblings run in X8 of PCIe2, so I'd imagine they won't perform as in these charts? Maybe close, but I wonder how badly they'll be constrained.
EDIT: yep, 2.0 indeed: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/64024/intel-z77-express-chipset.html
Regards.
Luckily it's not a branded PC but a custom build.
In my case I would use the RX590 to replace my wife's HD7970 and get the RX6600 for myself IF I can get it at MSRP. If not, I will keep playing lottery at AMD's website in the hope of getting something realistically priced.
I still imagine it'll do far better than the RX 590, though.
As someone who is on a RX580 I think it would be better to go with the 6600XT model, but as other have suggested if you don't have a PCIe 4.0 motherboard makes this a more difficult decision.
Kind of the reverse of how a lot of 300/400-series AM4 motherboard could do PCIe 4.0 when using a Zen 2 CPU until AMD pushed an AGESA update to block it.
As for the review/RX6600 itself, basically feels like overpriced tech from years ago. MSRP is about $100 more than it would have any right to in a remotely sane economy.