AMD Radeon RX 6600 Review: RDNA2 Goes Mainstream at $329

Radeon RX 6600 4K Gaming Performance

The RX 6600 really isn't intended for 4K gaming, at least not in the more demanding games like many of the titles we use for our benchmarks. But we ran the numbers, since we include these scores in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy and best graphics cards guides, so we're including the charts in this review with very limited commentary.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 14 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For most GPUs, going from 1440p to 4K at the same settings will cut framerates in half… unless you exceed a card's VRAM capacity, in which case performance can plummet. The smaller Infinity Cache also provides less benefit at 4K, since a lot of it ends up being used by the various 4K buffers — each of which requires 32MB of storage. Spatial locality means there will still be plenty of cache hits, but there's far less room for other data (like textures) to stay in the cache.



The RTX 3060 was only slightly faster than the RX 6600 at 1080p and 1440p, but once we get to 4K the added memory and bandwidth become more important. In our legacy suite, the RTX 3060 was 17% faster, and that same margin of victory holds at 4K ultra as well.The RTX 3060 came out ahead in all of the games in our legacy suite using 4K medium, while Dirt 5 was the only game that favored the 6600 at 4K ultra. But considering both cards fall well short of 60 fps in most games at 4K, it's a bit of a pyrrhic victory.