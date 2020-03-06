AOC Agon AG493UCX Monitor Review: 4 Feet of Mega-Wide Gaming Goodness

Viewing Angles

VA panels have continued to improve in their off-axis image quality, and the AG493UCX is a great example. Light falloff is only about 30% to the sides with a slight shift to red. The top-down view is excellent with a 20% brightness reduction, no obvious color shift and solid detail-rendering.

Screen Uniformity

Good screen uniformity is tough for ultra and mega-wide monitors to achieve. You can see that the Samsung is in last place, though its score of 13.61% deviation-from-center isn’t too bad. The AG493UCX does better at a respectable 10.04%. There was no visible hot-spotting, but our meter detected a little extra brightness in the upper corners. Our sample had no obvious bleed or glow issues, and images of all types looked smooth and uniform.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The AG493UCX’s screen draw time is as expected for a 120Hz monitor. With overdrive on, it rendered a full white frame in 8ms. You won’t need to use the motion blur reduction feature, which only reduced light output and took Adaptive-Sync out of the equation.

We also achieved predictable measurements in the input lag test. 34ms is about average for 120Hz screens, but surprisingly, the results do not rank by refresh rate. The CG437K is the fastest but tops out at 144Hz. But the X35 running at 200Hz only lags by 1ms, a paltry amount. These monitors are quick enough for all but the most highly-skilled gamers. We had no issues when playing our usual bevy of trigger-happy titles.

