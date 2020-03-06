Trending

AOC Agon AG493UCX Monitor Review: 4 Feet of Mega-Wide Gaming Goodness

A 49-inch, 32:9 curved panel is no joke when it comes to gaming.

AOC Agon AG493UCX
(Image: © AOC)

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

VA panels have continued to improve in their off-axis image quality, and the AG493UCX is a great example. Light falloff is only about 30% to the sides with a slight shift to red. The top-down view is excellent with a 20% brightness reduction, no obvious color shift and solid detail-rendering.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Good screen uniformity is tough for ultra and mega-wide monitors to achieve. You can see that the Samsung is in last place, though its score of 13.61% deviation-from-center isn’t too bad. The AG493UCX does better at a respectable 10.04%. There was no visible hot-spotting, but our meter detected a little extra brightness in the upper corners. Our sample had no obvious bleed or glow issues, and images of all types looked smooth and uniform.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The AG493UCX’s screen draw time is as expected for a 120Hz monitor. With overdrive on, it rendered a full white frame in 8ms. You won’t need to use the motion blur reduction feature, which only reduced light output and took Adaptive-Sync out of the equation.

We also achieved predictable measurements in the input lag test. 34ms is about average for 120Hz screens, but surprisingly, the results do not rank by refresh rate. The CG437K is the fastest but tops out at 144Hz. But the X35 running at 200Hz only lags by 1ms, a paltry amount. These monitors are quick enough for all but the most highly-skilled gamers. We had no issues when playing our usual bevy of trigger-happy titles.

  • JohnBonhamsGhost 06 March 2020 13:21
    this thing is insanely wide, maybe too wide. though i would love to try it.
    how many games out there do you think would actually support 32:9?
  • remosito 06 March 2020 13:28
    Too wide for my tastes. Still waiting on a 5040x2160p 21:9 50incher with VRR and 120Hz HDR.
  • drivinfast247 06 March 2020 15:15
    Yet another monitor to choose from.
  • A Stoner 06 March 2020 17:31
    remosito said:
    Too wide for my tastes. Still waiting on a 5040x2160p 21:9 50incher with VRR and 120Hz HDR.
    I dunno, at 50 inches wide that would be a very tall monitor, you would get crane neck syndrome using it...
  • JohnBonhamsGhost 06 March 2020 17:38
    remosito said:
    Too wide for my tastes. Still waiting on a 5040x2160p 21:9 50incher with VRR and 120Hz HDR.
    A Stoner said:
    I dunno, at 50 inches wide that would be a very tall monitor, you would get crane neck syndrome using it...
    it can be a nice gaming solution but you need to be sitting quite a few feet away. had a 40.5" as my secondary gaming display for a year or two and it was nice with the Corsair Lapdog keyboard/mouse setup and my chair pushed back ~4'.
  • Ellimist 07 March 2020 01:45
    This looks like its based off the samsung panel. The CRG90 which is 120hz same res but with quantum dot. Lets see a review of that. Its not really a replacement for the CHG90 like mentioned considering the Samsung CRG9 has been out for quite some time.

    The only downside to these is that you can't run 120hz and 10bit color. you max out at 100hz and 10bit if you don't want to use compression because of DP1.4. While its not a big downer I'm surprised you missed it in the negatives.

    The next Samsung ultrawide the G9 solves all the problems with color and refresh because it uses DP2.0 so it has the bandwidth. the only thing I'm not sure about is the 1000R curve as I find the 1800R curve good for productivity use as well as gaming. i'm not sure if 1000R will meet my productivity needs or not.
  • Brillis Wuce 07 March 2020 20:08
    This product is DOA.
    Samsung CRG9 has the same specs, but with Quantum Dot and HDR1000.
    It's marked up at the moment ($1287), but I've seen it drop down to $1100 on sale.
    I'd gladly sacrifice the 10bit color for a full HDR1000.
  • mac_angel 09 March 2020 18:40
    I'm happy with my three Samsung RU8000 55" in surround mode. about 10' and 7680x1440@120Hz including HDR
