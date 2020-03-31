ASRock RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D Review: Inexpensive, Well-performing

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Along with AMD’s software suite that's included with the driver package, ASRock has its own monitoring and tweaking software, named ASRock Tweak. This lightweight application is able to overclock the core and memory speed, though it's manual only—there's no automatic scanner.

The software displays current core and memory speeds, GPU and memory use, along with temperatures and fan speeds. Unlike similar applications from other card partners, ASRock Tweak doesn’t include real-time hardware monitoring in chart form.

Overall, the software works fine for its intended purpose, but it's not as feature-rich as some of the other solutions. More granular control over AMD video cards can be found within the driver software.

