Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC Review: Premium Card with a Premium Price

The Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC includes features like integrated fan and RGB headers and a robust heatsink and power delivery, coupled with a premium price.

Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC
Moving up to the increasingly popular 4K resolution and using ultra settings, the Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC card averaged 61.6 fps, which puts it between the EVGA Hybrid (62.0) and the RTX 2080 Super FE (61.2). We again see a negligible difference between our test cards at the higher resolution.

While we averaged 60 fps overall, five titles, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Red Dead Redemption 2, Metro Exodus, The Division 2, and Borderlands 3 averaged less than 60 fps. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will give you a decent gaming experience at this resolution and setting; however, the rest will likely need lower image quality to raise the frame rate to more acceptable levels.

To show what happens at lowered settings, we also have 4K medium results in the various galleries. The Asus card averaged 82.8 fps across our test suite, and stayed above 60 fps average performance in every game we tested. There will be exceptions to that rule in more demanding games, but overall a blend between medium to ultra settings should result in very playable performance, even at 4K.

9 Game Average

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Borderlands 3

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

The Division 2

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Far Cry 5

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Forza Horizon 4

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Metro: Exodus

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Red Dead Redemption 2

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Strange Brigade

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC

