Asus ROG Strix RX 5600 XT O6G Gaming Review: Solid but Expensive

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shifting away from the hardware, Asus’ GPU Tweak II software is designed to monitor and control video cards. The utility has a black background with white writing and red highlights, matching the ROG theme. By default, two screens pop up when opened. In basic mode, the primary screen displays VRAM use, GPU speed and temperature on three large dials. Across the top are canned setting modes such as OC mode, Gaming mode (default), and silent mode for one-touch access to the profiles.

To the left is a monitoring window displaying real-time data for the graphics card. This includes GPU and memory clocks, GPU temperature, power and VRAM use, fan speed and more. For this specific card, we see even more details, including VRM and memory temperatures. We tend to find features like this on high-end cards and the Rog Strix O6G fits the bill.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Changing over to advanced mode unlocks the doors, allowing manual control over the GPU clock and voltage, power target, memory clocks and finer control over fan speeds including custom profiles.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In order to control lighting on the Asus GPU as well as any other Aura Sync compatible lighting, is Aura Sync. The Aura software allows users to change brightness, color and saturation across several different effects.

