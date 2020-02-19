Asus ROG Strix RX 5600 XT O6G Gaming Review: Solid but Expensive

Increasing the resolution and dropping the settings to medium yielded another good gaming experience. Our Asus ROG Strix RX 5600 XT O6G Gaming ran all games over 60 fps. Even Metro: Exodus ran at 68 fps. At the higher resolution, four titles ran over 100 fps while the rest were in the 80s and 90s. So long as you don’t insist on the highest in-game settings, this card is easily able to deliver a smooth 1440p experience.

Overall, the results didn’t change much between the cards when bumping up the pixel count. The Sapphire and its 14 Gbps memory is still 5% faster. This time, though, the RTX 2060 becomes equal at the higher resolution but lower settings.

Division 2

Division 2

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Gears of War 5

Strange Brigade

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5

Metro: Exodus

Metro: Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

Battlefield V

