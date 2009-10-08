P55 On A Budget: Five Core i5/i7 Motherboards For $100-$150

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

ECS finds itself not just last, but far behind in Apple iTunes and Lame MP3 encoding. The most likely cause for this is the inability to set 26x and 27x multipliers on single-threaded applications, due to a BIOS glitch preventing high C-states on the idle cores. ASRock takes the lead.

Intel’s latest Turbo Boost multipliers don’t scale as high when multi-core programs such as TMPGEnc and MainConcept prevent cores from powering down, and that phenomena allows ECS’ numbers to appear about the same as the others. Asus and ASRock compete for top honors.