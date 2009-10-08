P55 On A Budget: Five Core i5/i7 Motherboards For $100-$150

Benchmark Results: Synthetic

3DMark gives ECS a slight edge, but again we remind readers that the most likely reason is that it’s not powering down its unused cores appropriately.

ASRock and Gigabyte swap second place position between 3DMark and PCMark.

The boards with a 133.7 MHz base clock lead in both of Sandra’s CPU tests, while Gigabyte’s 132.9 MHz and ECS’ 132.7 MHz fall into their appropriate positions. We remind readers that the proper speed is 133.3 MHz.

There appears to be not much optimization in memory either, with the highest base-clock boards taking the lead.