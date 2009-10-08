P55 On A Budget: Five Core i5/i7 Motherboards For $100-$150

Hardware And Software Configuration

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8.0MB Cache) CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 RAM Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24 Graphics XFX GeForce GTX 285 XXX Edition 670 MHz GPU, GDDR3-2500 Hard Drive Western Digital VelociRaptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power CORSAIR CMPSU-850HX 850 W, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia Forceware 190.62 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1014

Intel sent a sample of its highest-speed LGA 1156 processor specifically for our motherboard comparisons. Unlike earlier LGA 1366 engineering samples, these have memory multipliers unlocked up to 6x base clock, just like their retail counterparts. We enabled Intel Turbo Boost, EIST, and the highest available C-States for each motherboard, since the last two settings are required to get the most out of Turbo.

Intel also sent Thermalright’s MUX-120 CPU cooler, a part the manufacturer claims is all-new and designed specifically for LGA 1156 in spite of its subsidiary brand.

One thing we must note about the MUX-120 is that it doesn’t fit some motherboards properly. Its fan blocked the closest memory slot of ECS’ P55H-A, along with that of an upcoming higher-model board.

Similar to its previous triple-channel parts, Kingston now offers DDR3-2133 that’s pre-tested at a lower CPU Uncore frequency of 1.30 V in these dual-channel kits. We used two sets to determine each motherboard’s highest stable DRAM frequency.

Western Digital’s VelociRaptor keeps churning out good numbers. In spite of the price premium one pays for 10,000 RPM rotating speeds, this is still an economical alternative to high-performance solid-state drives (SSD).