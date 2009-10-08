P55 On A Budget: Five Core i5/i7 Motherboards For $100-$150

Hardware And Software Configuration
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8.0MB Cache)
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120
|RAM
|Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24
|Graphics
|XFX GeForce GTX 285 XXX Edition 670 MHz GPU, GDDR3-2500
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital VelociRaptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|CORSAIR CMPSU-850HX 850 W, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia Forceware 190.62 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1014
Intel sent a sample of its highest-speed LGA 1156 processor specifically for our motherboard comparisons. Unlike earlier LGA 1366 engineering samples, these have memory multipliers unlocked up to 6x base clock, just like their retail counterparts. We enabled Intel Turbo Boost, EIST, and the highest available C-States for each motherboard, since the last two settings are required to get the most out of Turbo.
Intel also sent Thermalright’s MUX-120 CPU cooler, a part the manufacturer claims is all-new and designed specifically for LGA 1156 in spite of its subsidiary brand.
One thing we must note about the MUX-120 is that it doesn’t fit some motherboards properly. Its fan blocked the closest memory slot of ECS’ P55H-A, along with that of an upcoming higher-model board.
Similar to its previous triple-channel parts, Kingston now offers DDR3-2133 that’s pre-tested at a lower CPU Uncore frequency of 1.30 V in these dual-channel kits. We used two sets to determine each motherboard’s highest stable DRAM frequency.
Western Digital’s VelociRaptor keeps churning out good numbers. In spite of the price premium one pays for 10,000 RPM rotating speeds, this is still an economical alternative to high-performance solid-state drives (SSD).
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 8x AA
|Far Cry 2
|Patch 1.03, DirectX 10, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra High Quality, 8x AA
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky
|Clear Sky Benchmark version Test Set 1: High Preset, DX10 EFDL, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX10 EFDL, 4x MSAA
|World in Conflict
|Patch 1009, DirectX 10, timedemo Test 1: High Details, No AA / No AF Test 2: Very High Details 4x AA / 16x AF
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version: 8.2.1.6 x64 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min Default format AAC
|Lame MP3
|Version: 3.98.2, wave to MP3 Audio CD "Terminator II" SE, 53 min
|TMPEGEnc 4.0 Express
|Version: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.8.5
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
|XviD 1.2.2
|Display encoding status = off
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1 Reference H.264 Plugin Pro 1.5.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS4
|Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2009
|Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 8.5
|Version: 8.5.287, Virus base: 270.12.16/2094, Benchmark: Scan 334 MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.00 x64, System, Memory, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks, Windows Media Player 10.00.00.3646
|SiSoftware Sandra 2009 SP4a
|Version 2009.9.15.130, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
The Asrock P55 Extreme at $140 offers 8x-8x
Might have burnt out a CPU and not know the cause.
I think you're jumping to conclusions here. Tom's reviewed some boards a while back for the 1366 socket and gave ASRock first place for quality and value.