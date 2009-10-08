P55 On A Budget: Five Core i5/i7 Motherboards For $100-$150

Benchmark Results: Crysis And Far Cry 2

With all motherboards running at 132.7-133.7 MHz base clock, the only big differences we expect to see must be due to each motherboard’s implementation of Intel Turbo Boost.

ECS falls into last place in our first Crysis test but finishes first in the more difficult run. Any win is remarkable since it’s the one with the lowest base clock.

A virtual repeat performance in Far Cry 2 leaves us to wonder which board will emerge as the best of both test sets.