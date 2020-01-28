Trending

Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G Review: Right Price, Solid Performance

Gigabyte's take on the RX 5700 XT is affordable, with quiet cooling.

Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G
For years now, trying to attain playable frame rates at 4K UHD resolution has been the domain of the flagship cards. Since the last generation or so, the ability to reach 60 FPS at Ultra/Very High settings has slowly come down the product stack a bit to high-end midrange SKUs. On the AMD side, the Vega 64 was in the ballpark and so is the RX 5700 XT. In around half of these tests, the magic 60 fps metric is met. Since a lot of titles reached that magic number, the results shown here are using the same Ultra/Very High settings.

In titles such as Metro Exodus, Final Fantasy XV, The Division 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, most will have to drop back on some settings to reach playable frame rate. The other titles are in fact playable at 4K UHD using Ultra/Very High settings. The RX 5700 XT, in any form, isn’t quite an Ultra 4K card across the board, but will handle some of the more difficult titles with some image quality sacrifices. 

In the end, the overall result here at 4K UHD is the same at the lower resolution. The Gigabyte video card hits 60 fps or close to it in around half of the tests. To run smoothly, some image quality settings will need to be turned down. Here as well, the Gigabyte card is just a couple of percent slower overall due to the clock speeds.

Division 2

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



Metro: Exodus

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



Grand Theft Auto V

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



Final Fantasy XV

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



Battlefield V

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



The Witcher 3

Image 1 of 3


Image 2 of 3


Image 3 of 3



6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • P1nky 28 January 2020 14:18
    Please make the charts clickable to open them in a better resolution. I can't read blurry, tiny graphs. You have this problem since for ever! Please fix it!
  • dannyboy3210 28 January 2020 15:27
    Are you saying we're supposed to be able to read the graphs? Heresy.
  • danlw 28 January 2020 18:48
    I seriously considered getting a 5700XT... but I keep reading reviews talking about stability issues with AMD drivers. I'm willing to pay an extra $100 for stability from a competitor...
  • CLevere 28 January 2020 19:24
    As someone who owns this card, I would say that this card has the potential to be a great card. The drivers however make it a dumpster fire.
  • roxton 28 January 2020 19:36
    "MSI's Windforce 3X cooler" - Gigabyte's Windforce, not MSI's.
  • waltc3 30 January 2020 21:54
    Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the Amazon link to the card is for the 5700--not the 5700XT. That's why it costs only $360. You guys have to be more careful....;)

    EDIT: Thought I'd check back a few days later--still can't believe they reviewed an XT but linked to the 5700 (non-XT) on Amazon! Unreal--it would be nice if you could get a an XT for $360, but you can't.

    Here is the correct link:

    https://www.amazon.com/Gigabyte-Graphics-256-Bit-Gv-R57XTGAMING-OC-8GD/dp/B07W95D5V3/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1UB6FF0P2DBHW&ke
