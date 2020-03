Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G Review: Right Price, Solid Performance

For years now, trying to attain playable frame rates at 4K UHD resolution has been the domain of the flagship cards. Since the last generation or so, the ability to reach 60 FPS at Ultra/Very High settings has slowly come down the product stack a bit to high-end midrange SKUs. On the AMD side, the Vega 64 was in the ballpark and so is the RX 5700 XT. In around half of these tests, the magic 60 fps metric is met. Since a lot of titles reached that magic number, the results shown here are using the same Ultra/Very High settings.

In titles such as Metro Exodus, Final Fantasy XV, The Division 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, most will have to drop back on some settings to reach playable frame rate. The other titles are in fact playable at 4K UHD using Ultra/Very High settings. The RX 5700 XT, in any form, isn’t quite an Ultra 4K card across the board, but will handle some of the more difficult titles with some image quality sacrifices.

In the end, the overall result here at 4K UHD is the same at the lower resolution. The Gigabyte video card hits 60 fps or close to it in around half of the tests. To run smoothly, some image quality settings will need to be turned down. Here as well, the Gigabyte card is just a couple of percent slower overall due to the clock speeds.

Division 2

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metro: Exodus

Grand Theft Auto V

Forza Horizon 4

Final Fantasy XV

Far Cry 5

Battlefield V

The Witcher 3

