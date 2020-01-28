Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G Review: Right Price, Solid Performance

Reaching 60 fps or more at 2560 x 1440 is a feat that many mid-range cards accomplish, including the reference Radeon RX 5700 XT. Board partner cards that include a factory overclock tend to yield a few more fps over the reference clocked GPUs and will continue to produce frames near that magic 60 fps threshold or higher. Depending on the title, frame rates range from about 54 fps (Metro Exodus, a GPU crusher), to over 127 fps when using Ultra/Very High Settings (Forza Horizon 4). If a card is 60+ fps capable at this resolution, it is high refresh rate capable at 1080p.

In our test group, all cards fell nicely into their performance brackets with the RTX 2060 Super (Gigabyte Gaming OC version) running a few fps slower than our 5700 XT’s in this comparison. The RTX 2070 Super is a few to several percent faster than the RX 5700 XT in all but Far Cry 5 and Metro Exodus.

The Gigabyte card performed admirably in this testing, proving itself to be a capable card at 2560 x1440 while using Ultra settings. In most titles it is as fast or faster than the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super Gaming OC. That said, it is the slowest of the two other RX 5700 XT’s we tested by a couple of percent because the game clocks are lower than the ASRock and Sapphire cards.

Division 2

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metro: Exodus

Grand Theft Auto V

Forza Horizon 4

Final Fantasy XV

Far Cry 5

Battlefield V

The Witcher 3

