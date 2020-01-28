Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G Review: Right Price, Solid Performance

Like most other card partners, Gigabyte has their own GPU tweaking software, called Aorus Engine. The software is to function as both a monitoring tool as well as being able to tweak and adjust clock/memory speeds. What the software will actually control does vary by card. In this case, we are able to monitor the card as well as overclock the memory and raise the power limits. Core overclocking isn’t possible using this software and specific card, but can be accomplished through AMD Radeon Wattman.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The software is black and orange, matching Gigabyte’s Aorus aesthetic. It displays little information outside sliders for memory speed and power target. Aorus Engine allows users to save profiles, which are located on the left side.

Across the bottom on the right side, you can press a button to enable hardware monitoring, which pops up another window and displays real-time graphs covering temperatures, clocks, fan speeds and more. Control over the RGB lighting on the card is handled by RGB Fusion 2 software and not integrated into the GPU software.

The bottom line here is that Aorus Engine doesn’t add much value outside of monitoring capabilities. The lack of core clock speed and fan control when using this card would send me to Wattman or possibly a competitor’s software for more control with a single program.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content