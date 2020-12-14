LG 27GN950-B 4K 144Hz Monitor Review: One Fast Pixel Mover

LG 27GN950-B deals LG 27" UltraGear 4K UHD IPS... Office Depot $799.99 LG 27GN950-B 27 Inch UHD... Amazon Prime $1,089.90

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The LG 27GN950-B is one of only a handful of 144 Hz 4K monitors we’ve reviewed. To compare it, we’ve rounded up the Acer Predator XB273K, Acer Predator X27, Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ and Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ. Offering similar performance but at 1440p resolution is the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-Inch (C32G75T).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

SDR brightness isn’t a problem for any of these screens but the LG almost takes the crown with over 458 nits peak. This is more than enough light for any environment, and it has the unfortunate side effect of a high minimum level. Zeroing the backlight only takes the 27GN950-B down to 89 nits. This is a bit too bright for dark spaces like editing suites and post-production bays.

The high black level is no surprise given the backlight intensity and the resulting static contrast is just average at 1034.7:1.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Contrast remains the same after our calibration (see our recommended settings on page 1) with just average-for-IPS black levels. But turn on Local Dimming and the score more than doubles to 2331:1. The biggest potential contrast comes from the Asus PG27UQ and its FALD backlight. Engaging its local dimming feature takes its score to over 17,000:1 for SDR.

ANSI contrast is unaffected by the Local Dimming feature. We measured a native intra-image ratio of 888.3:1, a little below average. In practice, real-world content benefits from local dimming with solid black levels and punchy highlights.