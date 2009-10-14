Mobile Core i7-920XM: Power Is The Price For Better Performance

Power Consumption: Windows 7 Versus Windows Vista
One of the first things I had wanted to test in our Core i5/Core i7 desktop launch piece was power consumption. Specifically, I was hoping to see a reduction in moving from Windows Vista to Windows 7. After all, Intel was touting its involvement in getting ideal core and core parking optimized for its Nehalem architecture, and the implication was that, at the very least, we’d see more cores idling more often.
It turned out that our PCMark Vantage testing did demonstrate slightly lower Windows 7 idle numbers, but because Windows 7 would ramp into Turbo Boost more quickly, it delivered better performance and higher power consumption than the same machine under Vista. We were told to wait for Clarksfield, where battery life would show the benefit of Microsoft’s and Intel’s collaborative work.
But first I wanted to chart a couple more Vantage runs. First up: our mobile Core i7-920XM-based system running fresh installs of Windows 7 and Windows Vista. As you can see, our results here mirror what we found in looking at the desktop Lynnfield configuration. Idle power consumption is lower in Windows 7, while load numbers are higher (along with performance).
I ran the same comparison on our mobile Core 2 Extreme setup and saw the same thing. It’s also interesting to note that idle and load power consumption fairly accurately reflects the 10W TDP increase of a Clarksfield setup. In essence, it’s going to take more battery to get the same run time out of a top-of-the-line mobile Core i7 versus a flagship Core 2 Extreme.
And for switchable graphics, how about the integrated for 2D mode and discrete for 3D mode?
I'd think that'd be the best way.
I appreciate you doing the thorough power testing. Nice to see what I can expect from these.
1. Power over battery-life. The only option for me to have something that powerful is to work when I'm away from home or the office. I do this on occasion, and rarely am I not plugged into a power source. I sleep on the plane, and if I want to watch a movie, I've got my iPod Touch (I read when I'm awake, anyway). Those looking to get a notebook like these aren't worried about battery-life.
2. Out-of-warranty usage. I go through notebooks about 1-2 years. Not because they break (all of mine still work... mostly), but because they're out of date for what I need them to do. I could upgrade the CPU's on some, but for a lot of money for just a little gain. I've sold most of my older laptops since "converting" them to desktops also costs more than just building a desktop with desktop CPU's.
The best thing about the D900F? Once you're done with it, you've got a desktop CPU to build a desktop with. Mobile CPU's? They go out of date pretty fast.
They should just stop making power-hungry mobile CPU's and just find ways to make desktop CPU's portable... but then they wouldn't be able make all that dough on the mobile market.
cangeliniThanks much anamaniac--the challenge is that switching between integrated and discrete isn't completely seamless. In other words, you'd have to click/push a button to make it happen, according to the guys I've talked to, even with Arrandale.Damn... the simplest things just can't be easy, can they?
Though hopefully the dual cores GPU holds up well enough that we don't need a discrete (and for those that would require a discrete in the first place may be going for a quad core... assuming any affordable i7 laptops come out).
That's adware that's infected your system. When you scroll over words like PC of HP or Dell, it's adware highlighting it, not the site. Time to disinfect.
The M17x "All Powerful" also has this feature, using either the GTX 280m SLI or 9400m as needed for Power or Battery life. I have an M17x with 280m SLI and a QX9300 and when I switch to the 9400m I can enjoy about 3.5 hours of battery life with regular usage if the screen is dimmed. I was able to watch a complete blu-ray movie with the 9400m accelerating playback and then play solitaire for 45 minutes with a full charge all off battery on a plane.
I am looking forward to someone figuring out how to get SLI AND the mobile i7 into a laptop/desktop replacement but so far I don't think it is going to happen due to that just being too much power used at one time.
Outstanding review and exactly what I was looking for to get a reference point on these new CPUs
It may work fine if you never do anything CPU intensive, but I'm sure it probably hits in the neighborhood of 100c if you do something CPU intensive like compiling a Linux kernel or transcoding video. If you never do anything CPU intensive, then you don't need this anyways.
I look forward to an article that will compare the 720QM vs the 820QM, and see if the extra cache and speed make much of a difference.
What does AMD have up their sleeves to counter this? Nothing probably. I've always hated AMD mobile processors because they use so much power and get so little performance. i7 mobile's 45 and 55 watts isn't too bad because the performance is out of this world.