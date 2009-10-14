Mobile Core i7-920XM: Power Is The Price For Better Performance

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

In each of the PCMark Vantage tests we recorded here, the 2 GHz Core i7-920XM is notably faster than the 2.53GHz Core 2 Extreme QX9300—likely a combination of aggressive Turbo Boost binning and better performance, clock for clock, in the many media-oriented tasks in this suite.

In order to normalize performance as much as possible, we shrank both screens to 1024x768 and ran the Entry settings in 3DMark Vantage. The CPU metric shows a definite proclivity toward Intel’s mobile Core i7-920XM. The fact that both platforms employ a GeForce GTX 260M, however, means it’s hardly a surprise when the GPU and Overall suite scores are a bit closer. Overall, though, we’re still seeing an advantage in favor of the Nehalem-based architecture.

Intel’s Core i7-920XM serves up higher Arithmetic results, but is bested in the Multimedia metric. Not surprisingly, the Memory Bandwidth test favors Core i7 by a wide margin, due partly because of the integrated memory controller and partly because Clarksfield works with DDR3-1333, while Core 2 Extreme is limited to DDR3-1066.