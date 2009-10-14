Mobile Core i7-920XM: Power Is The Price For Better Performance

Benchmark Results: Productivity
WinZip is another non-threaded app that really takes off under the influence of Turbo Boost. Here we see it edging out the QX9300, which runs 533 MHz faster by default.
The threading optimizations wrapped up in WinRAR make a massive difference, enabling the Core i7-920XM to outperform Intel’s Core 2 Extreme QX9300 by a wide margin.
Threading and Turbo Boost contend with a stock clock rate advantage, as both of our test systems perform fairly similarly in 3ds Max 2009.
Long known for its threading proclivity, AVG’s anti-virus scan completes significantly faster on Core i7’s Hyper-Threading-equipped four-core design.
And for switchable graphics, how about the integrated for 2D mode and discrete for 3D mode?
I'd think that'd be the best way.
I appreciate you doing the thorough power testing. Nice to see what I can expect from these.
1. Power over battery-life. The only option for me to have something that powerful is to work when I'm away from home or the office. I do this on occasion, and rarely am I not plugged into a power source. I sleep on the plane, and if I want to watch a movie, I've got my iPod Touch (I read when I'm awake, anyway). Those looking to get a notebook like these aren't worried about battery-life.
2. Out-of-warranty usage. I go through notebooks about 1-2 years. Not because they break (all of mine still work... mostly), but because they're out of date for what I need them to do. I could upgrade the CPU's on some, but for a lot of money for just a little gain. I've sold most of my older laptops since "converting" them to desktops also costs more than just building a desktop with desktop CPU's.
The best thing about the D900F? Once you're done with it, you've got a desktop CPU to build a desktop with. Mobile CPU's? They go out of date pretty fast.
They should just stop making power-hungry mobile CPU's and just find ways to make desktop CPU's portable... but then they wouldn't be able make all that dough on the mobile market.
cangeliniThanks much anamaniac--the challenge is that switching between integrated and discrete isn't completely seamless. In other words, you'd have to click/push a button to make it happen, according to the guys I've talked to, even with Arrandale.Damn... the simplest things just can't be easy, can they?
Though hopefully the dual cores GPU holds up well enough that we don't need a discrete (and for those that would require a discrete in the first place may be going for a quad core... assuming any affordable i7 laptops come out).
That's adware that's infected your system. When you scroll over words like PC of HP or Dell, it's adware highlighting it, not the site. Time to disinfect.
The M17x "All Powerful" also has this feature, using either the GTX 280m SLI or 9400m as needed for Power or Battery life. I have an M17x with 280m SLI and a QX9300 and when I switch to the 9400m I can enjoy about 3.5 hours of battery life with regular usage if the screen is dimmed. I was able to watch a complete blu-ray movie with the 9400m accelerating playback and then play solitaire for 45 minutes with a full charge all off battery on a plane.
I am looking forward to someone figuring out how to get SLI AND the mobile i7 into a laptop/desktop replacement but so far I don't think it is going to happen due to that just being too much power used at one time.
Outstanding review and exactly what I was looking for to get a reference point on these new CPUs
It may work fine if you never do anything CPU intensive, but I'm sure it probably hits in the neighborhood of 100c if you do something CPU intensive like compiling a Linux kernel or transcoding video. If you never do anything CPU intensive, then you don't need this anyways.
I look forward to an article that will compare the 720QM vs the 820QM, and see if the extra cache and speed make much of a difference.
What does AMD have up their sleeves to counter this? Nothing probably. I've always hated AMD mobile processors because they use so much power and get so little performance. i7 mobile's 45 and 55 watts isn't too bad because the performance is out of this world.