Mobile Core i7-920XM: Power Is The Price For Better Performance

Benchmark Results: Productivity

WinZip is another non-threaded app that really takes off under the influence of Turbo Boost. Here we see it edging out the QX9300, which runs 533 MHz faster by default.

The threading optimizations wrapped up in WinRAR make a massive difference, enabling the Core i7-920XM to outperform Intel’s Core 2 Extreme QX9300 by a wide margin.

Threading and Turbo Boost contend with a stock clock rate advantage, as both of our test systems perform fairly similarly in 3ds Max 2009.

Long known for its threading proclivity, AVG’s anti-virus scan completes significantly faster on Core i7’s Hyper-Threading-equipped four-core design.