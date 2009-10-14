Mobile Core i7-920XM: Power Is The Price For Better Performance

Benchmark Results: Audio/Video

Hyper-Threading more than makes up for a clock speed deficiency in MainConcept. This might be a beefier app than most notebooks would ever run, but bear in mind that Clarksfield is going into desktop replacements and workstations. It’s the muscle destined to outdate Bloomfields in heavy laptop shells.

We know that iTunes isn’t well-optimized for threading. So it’s fairly safe to say that Core i7-920XM’s advantage here comes from Turbo Boost (which is more significant than the Dual Dynamic Acceleration technology able to boost the QX9300 by up to 266 MHz). What’s particularly impressive about this architecture is that we don’t have to compromise between cores and clocks. When performance is needed, the chip knows how to balance its resources to maximize output (without exceeding its power limits).

That balance results in a tie/loss here in TMPGEnc. In DivX, we don’t see enough benefit from Hyper-Threading to overcome the Core i7-920XM’s clock rate disadvantage. Meanwhile, Turbo Boost helps the i7 narrowly edge out Intel’s Core 2 Extreme in Xvid.

Lame is decidedly clock rate dependent, and we see Turbo Boost kick into gear to help the normally-2 GHz chip outperform a 2.53 GHz CPU.