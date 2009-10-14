Trending

Mobile Core i7-920XM: Power Is The Price For Better Performance

By

Eurocom’s Clarksfield Cougar

Intel seems to be deliberately keeping its Clarksfield debut low-key. It knows that this is the appetizer of Nehalem in a mobile environment, but it’s certainly not the entrée. For that, we’ll have to wait for Arrandale. Nevertheless, Clarksfield does represent today’s solution for the desktop replacement market, and it won’t be challenged by Arrandale’s more mainstream design cues.

Thus, if it’s mobile performance you need, Eurocom’s W860CU represents the top of the food chain for true mobile DTR performance in a 15” chassis.

The sample shipped to us sports Intel’s Core i7-920XM processor, 2GB of DDR3-1333 memory, a 500GB Seagate hard drive, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 260M graphics module, and a Realtek-based 802.11 b/g/n wireless controller (no Centrino on this one).

No Centrino: Realtek delivers the 802.11b/g/n here

Perhaps most telling is that the Cougar weighs in at just over six pounds. In contrast, the Panther we reviewed back in July was almost twice as heavy at 11.8 pounds, and even MSI’s own “mainstream” GT725 weighed in at 7.8 pounds. As with most of Eurocom’s desktop replacement technology, the W860CU centers on a Clevo shell—the similarly-named W860CU in this case. It’s a fairly unassuming black-on-black design with plenty of modern connectivity.

Up front you’ll find indicators for the battery and AC power.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 260M

To the right, there’s an array of audio jacks, a single USB 2.0 port, an ExpressCard/54 slot (also compatible with ExpressCard/34), and a DVI monitor output. Bear in mind that the hinge on the notebook’s right-hand side is also a power button. This one stumped me for a few minutes, until I had pressed on just about every other surface.

Over on the left you get a DVD recorder, a 7-in-1 card reader, a mini FireWire jack, another USB 2.0 port, and a phone jack.

Flip the Cougar around and you’ll find vents for CPU/GPU cooling, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, an additional two USB 2.0 ports, an AC power connector, and HDMI output. Of course, you’ll want to read Thomas experience with Nvidia’s mobile graphics modules before trying to pair this desktop replacement up to a 30” display.

For the sake of comparison, Eurocom was also accommodating enough to send its M860TU Montebello, which sports the same graphics module, the same hard drive, 2GB of DDR3 memory, and Intel's previous flagship, the Core 2 Extreme QX9300. This is about as even a comparison as you can make.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • anamaniac 14 October 2009 13:45
    Great article as always Chris.

    And for switchable graphics, how about the integrated for 2D mode and discrete for 3D mode?
    I'd think that'd be the best way.

    I appreciate you doing the thorough power testing. Nice to see what I can expect from these.
    Reply
  • cangelini 14 October 2009 13:48
    Thanks much anamaniac--the challenge is that switching between integrated and discrete isn't completely seamless. In other words, you'd have to click/push a button to make it happen, according to the guys I've talked to, even with Arrandale.
    Reply
  • El_Capitan 14 October 2009 14:04
    Nice review. I've been looking into notebooks for a while now, and am wondering why anyone would get the Mobile Core i7 720XM over a D900F with a W3520 or i7 920? Or the i7 920XM over a D900F with an X5550 or i7 975? The only reason I can think of is the weight of the notebook (and maybe a little more cost).

    1. Power over battery-life. The only option for me to have something that powerful is to work when I'm away from home or the office. I do this on occasion, and rarely am I not plugged into a power source. I sleep on the plane, and if I want to watch a movie, I've got my iPod Touch (I read when I'm awake, anyway). Those looking to get a notebook like these aren't worried about battery-life.

    2. Out-of-warranty usage. I go through notebooks about 1-2 years. Not because they break (all of mine still work... mostly), but because they're out of date for what I need them to do. I could upgrade the CPU's on some, but for a lot of money for just a little gain. I've sold most of my older laptops since "converting" them to desktops also costs more than just building a desktop with desktop CPU's.

    The best thing about the D900F? Once you're done with it, you've got a desktop CPU to build a desktop with. Mobile CPU's? They go out of date pretty fast.

    They should just stop making power-hungry mobile CPU's and just find ways to make desktop CPU's portable... but then they wouldn't be able make all that dough on the mobile market.
    Reply
  • anamaniac 14 October 2009 14:08
    Brandenburgh_ManReading articles on Tomshardware, Anandtech, ExtremeTech, etc. is getting to be such a fucking pain in the ass. It's bad enough that the articles are divided into 20 pages just so they can show 100 advertisements per article, but scrolling through a page of text is like walking through a fucking minefied. If your mouse cursor accidentally rolls over a word containing a hot link, yet another bullshit advertisement pops up, blocking your view of a full paragraph's worth of text. And quite often you can't move these ads or close them without reloading the whole fucking page. Jesus Christ!Use AddBlockerPlus and stop bitching.
    cangeliniThanks much anamaniac--the challenge is that switching between integrated and discrete isn't completely seamless. In other words, you'd have to click/push a button to make it happen, according to the guys I've talked to, even with Arrandale.Damn... the simplest things just can't be easy, can they?
    Though hopefully the dual cores GPU holds up well enough that we don't need a discrete (and for those that would require a discrete in the first place may be going for a quad core... assuming any affordable i7 laptops come out).
    Reply
  • 14 October 2009 14:15
    @ Brandenburgh_Man

    That's adware that's infected your system. When you scroll over words like PC of HP or Dell, it's adware highlighting it, not the site. Time to disinfect.
    Reply
  • scook9 14 October 2009 15:14
    Switchable Graphics is not a new idea necessarily....Alienware has been doing this in laptops for a while. The Area-51 m15x was the first with it I believe - It has an Nvidia discrete GPU and the Intel IGP

    The M17x "All Powerful" also has this feature, using either the GTX 280m SLI or 9400m as needed for Power or Battery life. I have an M17x with 280m SLI and a QX9300 and when I switch to the 9400m I can enjoy about 3.5 hours of battery life with regular usage if the screen is dimmed. I was able to watch a complete blu-ray movie with the 9400m accelerating playback and then play solitaire for 45 minutes with a full charge all off battery on a plane.

    I am looking forward to someone figuring out how to get SLI AND the mobile i7 into a laptop/desktop replacement but so far I don't think it is going to happen due to that just being too much power used at one time.

    Outstanding review and exactly what I was looking for to get a reference point on these new CPUs
    Reply
  • 14 October 2009 20:23
    Doesn't look to be a very good product, IMHO. Way too much TDP, for what doesn't amount to enough performance gain. Laptops that run too hot and suck too much power will always be subject to reliability problems.

    It may work fine if you never do anything CPU intensive, but I'm sure it probably hits in the neighborhood of 100c if you do something CPU intensive like compiling a Linux kernel or transcoding video. If you never do anything CPU intensive, then you don't need this anyways.
    Reply
  • _mrvtcng_ 14 October 2009 20:27
    I better read the articles from Techpowerup.com, it is more trustworthy. I dont like the articles from Tomshardware, it's only for noob who likes to be fooled.
    Reply
  • godwhomismike 14 October 2009 21:42
    Why not review the Mobile Core i7-720QM instead of the i7-920XM, since 90%+ of your readers will likely only be able to get a 720QM or an 820QM? I'll admit the 920XM is an impressive processor, but in this economy, there are very very few of us who have the money to buy a computer which has a $1000+ CPU in it.
    I look forward to an article that will compare the 720QM vs the 820QM, and see if the extra cache and speed make much of a difference.
    Reply
  • masterasia 14 October 2009 21:48
    WOW! GTX 260m with i7 920XM sounds really good. Add an Intel X25-E SSD and it would be totally awesome. It's too bad that it'll probably cost like $3000 or more.

    What does AMD have up their sleeves to counter this? Nothing probably. I've always hated AMD mobile processors because they use so much power and get so little performance. i7 mobile's 45 and 55 watts isn't too bad because the performance is out of this world.
    Reply