Monoprice Zero-G 35-Inch Gaming Monitor Review: A Curved Ultra-Wide Bargain

Viewing Angles
The Zero-G 35 has only fair off-axis image quality. Though the color shift isn’t significant, there is a 50% reduction in light output. Detail remains well-rendered, but if you set the backlight at a medium to low level, the image will be hard to see at 45 degrees to the sides. The top-down view is similar with a reduction in detail but not much change in color.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.
While this test is sample-specific, there aren’t many monitors that have screen uniformity this good. Anything under 10% is an acceptable result, but few make it to the 5% level. Our observation of black field patterns in a completely dark room revealed nothing but even tones. There were no hotspots, glowing areas or backlight bleed. All our visual tests revealed good quality control by Monoprice.
Pixel Response and Input Lag
Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
The Zero-G 35 stays in lock-step with its 100Hz competition, showing that its low price doesn’t mean a reduction in performance. An 11ms screen draw time keeps blur to a minimum, and the overdrive helps with that. A 37ms total lag score won’t appeal to the most competitive gamers with super-human reflexes, but everyone else can expect satisfying gameplay. In our experience, motion was smooth and stutter-free with no perceptible lag in control inputs. Mouse movements looked quick and sure, regardless of how fast-paced the action was.
Are a lack of speakers really a con though? The speakers included in monitors are usually pretty bad. If you want speakers of that quality, you can probably find a set for $10 somewhere. Most gamers will likely be using either a headset or better speakers anyway.
Perhaps more worth noting would be that the limited FreeSync range means you won't get LFC to keep adaptive sync working when framerates dip below 48 fps. And while you might consider the resolution to be low enough to still get decent performance on "mid-priced" graphics cards, we're still talking about 2.4x the resolution of 1080p here, or nearly 35% more pixels than 1440p, so even with a $400 graphics card, performance is bound to dip into that range at times in some of the most demanding games with the settings turned up.
Yep, I consider no built-in speakers a feature.