MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR Review: Extreme 1000R Curve for Maximum Realism

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We went back in time a bit in our testing database to find a group of 34-inch ultrawides with HDR to compare the 343CQR’s performance. In the group is the Cooler Master GM34-CW, Gigabyte G34WQC, Viotek GNV34DBE and AOC CU34G2X. We also included the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch (C32G75T). Though it’s a 16:9 screen, it shares the same 1000R curvature as the MSI. All the panels are VA, 144 Hz or faster and WQHD or QHD resolution.

The 343CQR doesn’t crank the brightness in SDR mode. It tops out at a reasonable 355.2 nits, which is plenty of light for such a large panel. Black levels are class-leading with just 0.09 nit at maximum brightness for an impressive contrast ratio of 3,888.7:1. That’s better contrast than almost every monitor we’ve tested to date.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Our calibration (see our recommended settings on page 1) actually improved measured contrast slightly (3,938.2:1 versus 3,888.7:1), but we couldn’t actually see the difference in a side-by-side comparison. Regardless of the brightness level, the 343CQR is a standout monitor with some of the best black levels and contrast we’ve seen.

The 343CQR also leads the ANSI comparison with 3,768.9:1. Only a handful of monitors we’ve tested can beat this score, and one of them is Alienware’s AW5520QF OLED gaming monitor. The MSI’s image depth and realism are superb.