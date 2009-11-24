Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X.

H.A.W.X. will never replace Microsoft’s Flight Simulator X when it comes to realism. However, the new combat simulator does offer beautiful DirectX 10 graphics, as well as action-packed dogfights. The reduced realism and the automatic stabilizer allow you to perform true daredevil maneuvers. DirectX 10 refused to cooperate with 8x AA, causing the screen to go blank. Reverting to DirectX 9 solved the problem and also increased frame rates by 50 percent. On the downside, the visual differences are enormous. The sun isn’t as dazzling and the shroud of mist usually hovering above cities and the landscape is completely absent.

For this test, we used DirectX 10 mode and the High quality preset. Our benchmark consisted of the mission Glass Hammer over Rio. Frame rates are good throughout, although anti-aliasing causes a performance hit of up to 50 percent.