Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: The Last Remnant

This role-playing game favors a much more relaxed pace, thanks to its turn-based battles. The Last Remnant is powered by the Unreal 3 engine that is enjoying growing popularity now that DirectX 10 is becoming more widely adopted. Anti-aliasing can neither be enabled through the game’s settings nor forced through Nvidia’s driver. Thus, we used the game’s standard setting, which enables 4x anisotropic filtering by default.

Graphics quality is set to the maximum available, which in this case is High. Frame rates are recorded in a battle sequence using FRAPS. Since the way the battles play out and the attacks vary between benchmark runs, we averaged the scores from two runs. Even middle-class graphics cards achieve decent frame rates in this title, with the better models guaranteeing smooth game play.