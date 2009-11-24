Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: The Last Remnant
This role-playing game favors a much more relaxed pace, thanks to its turn-based battles. The Last Remnant is powered by the Unreal 3 engine that is enjoying growing popularity now that DirectX 10 is becoming more widely adopted. Anti-aliasing can neither be enabled through the game’s settings nor forced through Nvidia’s driver. Thus, we used the game’s standard setting, which enables 4x anisotropic filtering by default.
Graphics quality is set to the maximum available, which in this case is High. Frame rates are recorded in a battle sequence using FRAPS. Since the way the battles play out and the attacks vary between benchmark runs, we averaged the scores from two runs. Even middle-class graphics cards achieve decent frame rates in this title, with the better models guaranteeing smooth game play.
I am glad to see the 5770 produce playable frame rates at 1920x1200. Nice game selection also.
I mean if I'm considering an ATI card, I'm going to want to compare the 5770 to the 5850 and 5870 just to see if that extra cost may be justified, not to mention the potential of a dual 5770 setup.
Now they also sell an SSC model which is overclocked even more. I used the EVGA precision tool to set those speeds and it gave me like 1 or 2 extra FPS is Crysis and F.E.A.R. 2 already played so well without overclocking. So overclocking on these bad boys doesn't really do much. Oh well.
One comment though, GTX 275's are HOT! Like, ridiculously hot. I open my window in 40 degree F weather and it'll still get warm in my room playing Team Fortress 2.