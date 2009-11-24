Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: F.E.A.R. 2
F.E.A.R. 2 is another shooter, although this one belongs more to the blood-chilling variety. Warner added a number of Hollywood-worthy visual effects. The game's indoor settings enable very smooth frame rates for fluid game play. The graphics quality is good, and dream sequences and visions are realized beautifully through shader effects. For our high-end tests, we chose the Maximum setting, using an elevator ride in the mission Ruin as our benchmark sequence and recording the frame rate using FRAPS.
I am glad to see the 5770 produce playable frame rates at 1920x1200. Nice game selection also.
I mean if I'm considering an ATI card, I'm going to want to compare the 5770 to the 5850 and 5870 just to see if that extra cost may be justified, not to mention the potential of a dual 5770 setup.
Now they also sell an SSC model which is overclocked even more. I used the EVGA precision tool to set those speeds and it gave me like 1 or 2 extra FPS is Crysis and F.E.A.R. 2 already played so well without overclocking. So overclocking on these bad boys doesn't really do much. Oh well.
One comment though, GTX 275's are HOT! Like, ridiculously hot. I open my window in 40 degree F weather and it'll still get warm in my room playing Team Fortress 2.