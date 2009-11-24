Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: F.E.A.R. 2

F.E.A.R. 2 is another shooter, although this one belongs more to the blood-chilling variety. Warner added a number of Hollywood-worthy visual effects. The game's indoor settings enable very smooth frame rates for fluid game play. The graphics quality is good, and dream sequences and visions are realized beautifully through shader effects. For our high-end tests, we chose the Maximum setting, using an elevator ride in the mission Ruin as our benchmark sequence and recording the frame rate using FRAPS.