Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Far Cry 2

Far Cry 2 is a classic 3D shooter based on the Dunia engine, which enables it to display beautiful DirectX 10-class effects. Visual highlights include the way the game renders fire and water, the regenerating plant life, and the dazzling effect of looking into the sun. For our high-end tests, we used the quality setting Very High.

This test consists of the benchmark sequence Ranch Small that shows several people, brush, burning grass, and some huts. Once you combine a resolution of 1920x1200 with anti-aliasing, memory size and speed become important. Again, our maximum AA level was 8x.