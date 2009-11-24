Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Far Cry 2
Far Cry 2 is a classic 3D shooter based on the Dunia engine, which enables it to display beautiful DirectX 10-class effects. Visual highlights include the way the game renders fire and water, the regenerating plant life, and the dazzling effect of looking into the sun. For our high-end tests, we used the quality setting Very High.
This test consists of the benchmark sequence Ranch Small that shows several people, brush, burning grass, and some huts. Once you combine a resolution of 1920x1200 with anti-aliasing, memory size and speed become important. Again, our maximum AA level was 8x.
I am glad to see the 5770 produce playable frame rates at 1920x1200. Nice game selection also.
I mean if I'm considering an ATI card, I'm going to want to compare the 5770 to the 5850 and 5870 just to see if that extra cost may be justified, not to mention the potential of a dual 5770 setup.
Now they also sell an SSC model which is overclocked even more. I used the EVGA precision tool to set those speeds and it gave me like 1 or 2 extra FPS is Crysis and F.E.A.R. 2 already played so well without overclocking. So overclocking on these bad boys doesn't really do much. Oh well.
One comment though, GTX 275's are HOT! Like, ridiculously hot. I open my window in 40 degree F weather and it'll still get warm in my room playing Team Fortress 2.