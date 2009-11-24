Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Overall Performance

This chart simply combines the results from our various benchmarks into an aggregate score, basically a cumulative frame rate measured in fps. The 3DMark06 score is not included in this result.

In our second chart, we use normalized results for each benchmark, converting the scores into percentages and then calculating the final result. This ensures that individual benchmarks in which a single card may score much higher than the remaining models do not skew the results. Effectively, all benchmarks count the same. Ranking the cards’ performance as percentages allows us to demonstrate the real performance deltas between the individual candidates.

Note: in each of the benchmarks, the slowest card is used as the reference point of 100 percent. Since even the card that appears as the weakest model in our cumulative overview did not place last in every benchmark, it also scores higher than 100 percent.