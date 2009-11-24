Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Overall Performance
This chart simply combines the results from our various benchmarks into an aggregate score, basically a cumulative frame rate measured in fps. The 3DMark06 score is not included in this result.
In our second chart, we use normalized results for each benchmark, converting the scores into percentages and then calculating the final result. This ensures that individual benchmarks in which a single card may score much higher than the remaining models do not skew the results. Effectively, all benchmarks count the same. Ranking the cards’ performance as percentages allows us to demonstrate the real performance deltas between the individual candidates.
Note: in each of the benchmarks, the slowest card is used as the reference point of 100 percent. Since even the card that appears as the weakest model in our cumulative overview did not place last in every benchmark, it also scores higher than 100 percent.
I am glad to see the 5770 produce playable frame rates at 1920x1200. Nice game selection also.
I mean if I'm considering an ATI card, I'm going to want to compare the 5770 to the 5850 and 5870 just to see if that extra cost may be justified, not to mention the potential of a dual 5770 setup.
Now they also sell an SSC model which is overclocked even more. I used the EVGA precision tool to set those speeds and it gave me like 1 or 2 extra FPS is Crysis and F.E.A.R. 2 already played so well without overclocking. So overclocking on these bad boys doesn't really do much. Oh well.
One comment though, GTX 275's are HOT! Like, ridiculously hot. I open my window in 40 degree F weather and it'll still get warm in my room playing Team Fortress 2.