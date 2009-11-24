Trending

Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

By

Graphics Chips Compared And Test Setup

Each of our two MSI cards appears in this table three times. Both models are sold as OC editions, meaning that they run at overclocked speeds to begin with. Since the higher frequencies are coded into the BIOS, we consider them the cards’ stock frequencies, so they show up in the table under their normal model name. We also tested each of the cards at the reference speeds specified by Nvidia and ATI, respectively, labeling their scores as “No OC.”

In our third test, we tuned the factory overclocked MSI boards even further. This setting is labeled “Max OC” in the table. ATI’s Radeon HD 5770 is the only DirectX 11-capable card, and it uses ATI’s reference design. Its overclocked scores are marked as “OC” in the table, simultaneously representing the maximum overclock we achieved.

To put the score in context, we decided to add results from various cards that we have already tested running at stock speeds. To ensure that none of the cards was being held back by the CPU, we chose a Core i7-920 overclocked to 3.8 GHz as the heart of our testing platform.

A word of warning: these overclocking tests are by no means a recommendation for your hardware. Overclocking can damage your graphics card and may void your warranty. Make changes to your card’s clock speeds at your own risk.

Nvidia Graphics Cards

Manufacturer and Model NameCode NameMemoryGPU FrequencyShader ModelMemory FrequencySPs
GeForce GTX 2952 x GT200b2 x 896MB GDDR3576 MHz4.0, 1,242 MHz2 x 999 MHz2 x 240
GeForce GTX 285GT200b1,024MB GDDR3648 MHz4.0, 1,476 MHz2 x 1,242 MHz240
GeForce GTX 280GT2001024MB GDDR3602 MHz4.0, 1,296 MHz2 x 1,107 MHz240
BFG GTX 275 (GTX 275)GT200b896MB GDDR3648 MHz4.0, 1,440 MHz2 x 1,152 MHz240
Gainward GTX275 Golden Sample (GTX 275)GT200b896MB GDDR3648 MHz4.0, 1,420 MHz2 x 1,185 MHz240
MSI N275GTX Lightning Max OCGT200b1,792MB GDDR3720 MHz4.0, 1,600 MHz2 x 1,200 MHz240
MSI N275GTX LightningGT200b1,792MB GDDR3700 MHz4.0, 1,404 MHz2 x 1,150 MHz240
MSI N275GTX Lightning No OCGT200b1,792MB GDDR3633 MHz4.0, 1,404 MHz2 x 1,134 MHz240
GeForce GTX 275GT200b896MB GDDR3633 MHz4.0, 1,404 MHz2 x 1,134 MHz240
MSI N260GTX Lightning BE (GTX 260 216SPs)GT200b1,792MB GDDR3680 MHz4.0, 1,458 MHz2 x 1,050 MHz216
Sparkle GeForce X265 (GTX 260 216SPs)GT200b896MB GDDR3666 MHz4.0, 1,476 MHz2 x 1,134 MHz216
Zotac GeForce GTX 260 (GTX 260 216SPs)GT200b896MB GDDR3576 MHz4.0, 1,242 MHz2 x 999 MHz216
GeForce GTX 260GT200b896MB GDDR3576 MHz4.0, 1,242 MHz2 x 999 MHz216
GeForce GTX 260GT200896MB GDDR3576 MHz4.0, 1,242 MHz2 x 999 MHz192
Geforce GTX 250G92b1,024MB GDDR3740 MHz4.0, 1,836 MHz2 x 1,100 MHz128

ATI Graphics Cards

Manufacturer and Model NameCode NameMemoryGPU FrequencyShader ModelMemory FrequencySPs
ATI Radeon HD 5770 OCJuniper1,024MB GDDR5895 MHz5.04 x 1,430 MHz800
ATI Radeon HD 5770Juniper1,024MB GDDR5850 MHz5.04 x 1,200 MHz800
Sapphire Toxic HD4890 1G Vapor-X (HD4890)RV7901,024MB GDDR5960 MHz4.14 x 1,050 MHz800
MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC max OCRV7901,024MB GDDR51,030 MHz4.14 x 1,065 MHz800
MSI R4890 Cyclone SOCRV7901,024MB GDDR51,000 MHz4.14 x 1,000 MHz800
MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC no OCRV7901,024MB GDDR5850 MHz4.14 x 975 MHz800
Radeon HD 4890RV7901,024MB GDDR5850 MHz4.14 x 975 MHz800
Radeon HD 4870X2R700 (2 x RV770)2 x 1,024MB GDDR5750 MHz4.14 x 900 MHz800
Radeon HD 4870RV7701,024 MB GDDR5750 MHz4.14 x 900 MHz800
HIS H487QT1GP ICEQ4+ (HD4870)RV7701,024MB GDDR5770 MHz4.14 x 1,000 MHz2 x 800
Sapphire Vapor-X HD4870 2G (HD4870)RV7702,048MB GDDR5750 MHz4.14 x 900 MHz800
Radeon HD 4870RV770512MB GDDR5750 MHz4.12 x 900 MHz800
Radeon HD 4850RV770512MB GDDR5625 MHz4.12 x 993 MHz800
Radeon HD 4830RV770512MB GDDR5575 MHz4.12 x 900 MHz640
Radeon HD 4770RV740512MB GDDR5750 MHz4.14 x 800 MHz640

SPs=Stream Processors, Shader 4.0 = DirectX 10, Shader 4.1 = DirectX 10.1, Shader 5.0 = DirectX 11

Test Setup
CPUIntel Core i7-920 @ 3.8 GHz (20x190), BIOS 1.2625 Volt, 45 nm, Socket 1366 LGA
MotherboardAsus P6T, PCIe 2.0, ICH10R, 3-Way SLI
ChipsetIntel X58
MemoryCorsair, 3 x 2GB DDR3, TR3X6G1600C8D, 2x570 MHz 8-8-8-20
AudioRealtek ALC1200
LANRealtek RTL8111C
HDDsSATA, Western Digital, Raptor WD300HLFS, WD5000AAKS
DVDGigabyte GO-D1600C
Power SupplyCooler Master RS-850-EMBA 850 Watts
System Software and Drivers
Graphic DriverATI Catalyst 9.10, Nvidia GeForce 191.07
Operating SystemWindows Vista Ultimate 32 Bit, SP1
DirectX9, 10, and 10.1
Platform DriverIntel 9.1.0.1007
70 Comments Comment from the forums
  • amdgamer666 24 November 2009 13:22
    Nice article. Ever since the 5770 came out I've been wondering how far someone could push the memory to relieve that bottleneck. Being able to push it to 1430 allows it to be competitive to it's older sibling and makes it enticing (with the 5700 series' extra features of course)
    Reply
  • Onyx2291 24 November 2009 13:30
    Damn some of these cards run really well for 1920x1200 which I run at. Could pick up a lower one and run just about anything at a decent speed if I overclock well. Good ol charts :)
    Reply
  • skora 24 November 2009 13:47
    If you're trying to get to the next cards performance by OCing, shouldn't the 5850 be benched also? I know the 5770 isn't going to get there because of the memory bandwidth issue, but you missed the mark. One card is compared to its big brother, but the other two aren't.

    I am glad to see the 5770 produce playable frame rates at 1920x1200. Nice game selection also.
    Reply
  • quantumrand 24 November 2009 14:12
    I'm really disappointed that they aren't any benchmarks from the 5870 or 5850 series included. Why even bother with tha GTX 295 or 4870x2 and such without the higher 5-series Radeons?

    I mean if I'm considering an ATI card, I'm going to want to compare the 5770 to the 5850 and 5870 just to see if that extra cost may be justified, not to mention the potential of a dual 5770 setup.
    Reply
  • presidenteody 24 November 2009 14:26
    I don't care what this article says, when the 5870 or 5970 become available i am going to buy a few.
    Reply
  • kartu 24 November 2009 14:27
    Well, at least in Germany 4870 costs quite a bit less (30-40 Euros) compared to 5770. It would take 2+ years of playing to compensate for it with lower power consumption.
    Reply
  • kartu 24 November 2009 14:30
    "Power Consumption, Noise, And Temperature" charts are hard to comprehend. Show bars instead of numbers, maybe?
    Reply
  • arkadi 24 November 2009 15:08
    Well that put things in prospective. I was really happy with 260gtx numbers, and i can push my evga card even higher easy. To bad we didn't see the 5850 here, it looks like the optimal upgrade 4 gamers on the budget like my self. Grade article overall.
    Reply
  • B16CXHatch 24 November 2009 15:08
    I got lucky with my card. Before, I had a SuperClocked 8800GT from EVGA. I ordered a while back, a new EVGA GeForce GTX 275 (896MB). I figured the extra cash wasn't worth getting an overclocked model particularly when I could do it myself. I get it, I try to register it. The S/N on mine was a duplicate. They sent me an unused S/N to register with. I then check the speeds under one utility and it's showing GTX 275 SuperClocked speeds, not regular speeds. I check 2 more utilities and they all report the same. I had paid for a regular model and received a mislabeled SuperClocked. Flippin sweet.

    Now they also sell an SSC model which is overclocked even more. I used the EVGA precision tool to set those speeds and it gave me like 1 or 2 extra FPS is Crysis and F.E.A.R. 2 already played so well without overclocking. So overclocking on these bad boys doesn't really do much. Oh well.

    One comment though, GTX 275's are HOT! Like, ridiculously hot. I open my window in 40 degree F weather and it'll still get warm in my room playing Team Fortress 2.
    Reply
  • 24 November 2009 15:40
    With the 5970 out there seems to be nothing else about graphic cards that interests me anymore :D Its supposed to be the fastest card yet and beats Crysis too!
    Reply