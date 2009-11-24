Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Graphics Chips Compared And Test Setup

Each of our two MSI cards appears in this table three times. Both models are sold as OC editions, meaning that they run at overclocked speeds to begin with. Since the higher frequencies are coded into the BIOS, we consider them the cards’ stock frequencies, so they show up in the table under their normal model name. We also tested each of the cards at the reference speeds specified by Nvidia and ATI, respectively, labeling their scores as “No OC.”

In our third test, we tuned the factory overclocked MSI boards even further. This setting is labeled “Max OC” in the table. ATI’s Radeon HD 5770 is the only DirectX 11-capable card, and it uses ATI’s reference design. Its overclocked scores are marked as “OC” in the table, simultaneously representing the maximum overclock we achieved.

To put the score in context, we decided to add results from various cards that we have already tested running at stock speeds. To ensure that none of the cards was being held back by the CPU, we chose a Core i7-920 overclocked to 3.8 GHz as the heart of our testing platform.

A word of warning: these overclocking tests are by no means a recommendation for your hardware. Overclocking can damage your graphics card and may void your warranty. Make changes to your card’s clock speeds at your own risk.

Nvidia Graphics Cards

Manufacturer and Model Name Code Name Memory GPU Frequency Shader Model Memory Frequency SPs GeForce GTX 295 2 x GT200b 2 x 896MB GDDR3 576 MHz 4.0, 1,242 MHz 2 x 999 MHz 2 x 240 GeForce GTX 285 GT200b 1,024MB GDDR3 648 MHz 4.0, 1,476 MHz 2 x 1,242 MHz 240 GeForce GTX 280 GT200 1024MB GDDR3 602 MHz 4.0, 1,296 MHz 2 x 1,107 MHz 240 BFG GTX 275 (GTX 275) GT200b 896MB GDDR3 648 MHz 4.0, 1,440 MHz 2 x 1,152 MHz 240 Gainward GTX275 Golden Sample (GTX 275) GT200b 896MB GDDR3 648 MHz 4.0, 1,420 MHz 2 x 1,185 MHz 240 MSI N275GTX Lightning Max OC GT200b 1,792MB GDDR3 720 MHz 4.0, 1,600 MHz 2 x 1,200 MHz 240 MSI N275GTX Lightning GT200b 1,792MB GDDR3 700 MHz 4.0, 1,404 MHz 2 x 1,150 MHz 240 MSI N275GTX Lightning No OC GT200b 1,792MB GDDR3 633 MHz 4.0, 1,404 MHz 2 x 1,134 MHz 240 GeForce GTX 275 GT200b 896MB GDDR3 633 MHz 4.0, 1,404 MHz 2 x 1,134 MHz 240 MSI N260GTX Lightning BE (GTX 260 216SPs) GT200b 1,792MB GDDR3 680 MHz 4.0, 1,458 MHz 2 x 1,050 MHz 216 Sparkle GeForce X265 (GTX 260 216SPs) GT200b 896MB GDDR3 666 MHz 4.0, 1,476 MHz 2 x 1,134 MHz 216 Zotac GeForce GTX 260 (GTX 260 216SPs) GT200b 896MB GDDR3 576 MHz 4.0, 1,242 MHz 2 x 999 MHz 216 GeForce GTX 260 GT200b 896MB GDDR3 576 MHz 4.0, 1,242 MHz 2 x 999 MHz 216 GeForce GTX 260 GT200 896MB GDDR3 576 MHz 4.0, 1,242 MHz 2 x 999 MHz 192 Geforce GTX 250 G92b 1,024MB GDDR3 740 MHz 4.0, 1,836 MHz 2 x 1,100 MHz 128

ATI Graphics Cards

Manufacturer and Model Name Code Name Memory GPU Frequency Shader Model Memory Frequency SPs ATI Radeon HD 5770 OC Juniper 1,024MB GDDR5 895 MHz 5.0 4 x 1,430 MHz 800 ATI Radeon HD 5770 Juniper 1,024MB GDDR5 850 MHz 5.0 4 x 1,200 MHz 800 Sapphire Toxic HD4890 1G Vapor-X (HD4890) RV790 1,024MB GDDR5 960 MHz 4.1 4 x 1,050 MHz 800 MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC max OC RV790 1,024MB GDDR5 1,030 MHz 4.1 4 x 1,065 MHz 800 MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC RV790 1,024MB GDDR5 1,000 MHz 4.1 4 x 1,000 MHz 800 MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC no OC RV790 1,024MB GDDR5 850 MHz 4.1 4 x 975 MHz 800 Radeon HD 4890 RV790 1,024MB GDDR5 850 MHz 4.1 4 x 975 MHz 800 Radeon HD 4870X2 R700 (2 x RV770) 2 x 1,024MB GDDR5 750 MHz 4.1 4 x 900 MHz 800 Radeon HD 4870 RV770 1,024 MB GDDR5 750 MHz 4.1 4 x 900 MHz 800 HIS H487QT1GP ICEQ4+ (HD4870) RV770 1,024MB GDDR5 770 MHz 4.1 4 x 1,000 MHz 2 x 800 Sapphire Vapor-X HD4870 2G (HD4870) RV770 2,048MB GDDR5 750 MHz 4.1 4 x 900 MHz 800 Radeon HD 4870 RV770 512MB GDDR5 750 MHz 4.1 2 x 900 MHz 800 Radeon HD 4850 RV770 512MB GDDR5 625 MHz 4.1 2 x 993 MHz 800 Radeon HD 4830 RV770 512MB GDDR5 575 MHz 4.1 2 x 900 MHz 640 Radeon HD 4770 RV740 512MB GDDR5 750 MHz 4.1 4 x 800 MHz 640

SPs=Stream Processors, Shader 4.0 = DirectX 10, Shader 4.1 = DirectX 10.1, Shader 5.0 = DirectX 11