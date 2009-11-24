Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead
Left 4 Dead is a survival horror shooter in which you club, scratch, bite, and shoot your way through hordes of zombies. The graphics are based on an improved version of Half Life 2’s Source Engine. The game isn’t very challenging graphically. This, together with its very good support for multi-core CPUs ensures silky smooth frame rates.
Graphics quality is once again set to Very High for our benchmarks, which is the highest setting the game supports. The highest anti-aliasing setting used is 8x. The benchmark consists of our own timedemo, where a group of survivors fights a large number of zombies in a street.
I am glad to see the 5770 produce playable frame rates at 1920x1200. Nice game selection also.
I mean if I'm considering an ATI card, I'm going to want to compare the 5770 to the 5850 and 5870 just to see if that extra cost may be justified, not to mention the potential of a dual 5770 setup.
Now they also sell an SSC model which is overclocked even more. I used the EVGA precision tool to set those speeds and it gave me like 1 or 2 extra FPS is Crysis and F.E.A.R. 2 already played so well without overclocking. So overclocking on these bad boys doesn't really do much. Oh well.
One comment though, GTX 275's are HOT! Like, ridiculously hot. I open my window in 40 degree F weather and it'll still get warm in my room playing Team Fortress 2.