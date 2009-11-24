Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead is a survival horror shooter in which you club, scratch, bite, and shoot your way through hordes of zombies. The graphics are based on an improved version of Half Life 2’s Source Engine. The game isn’t very challenging graphically. This, together with its very good support for multi-core CPUs ensures silky smooth frame rates.

Graphics quality is once again set to Very High for our benchmarks, which is the highest setting the game supports. The highest anti-aliasing setting used is 8x. The benchmark consists of our own timedemo, where a group of survivors fights a large number of zombies in a street.