Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Power Consumption, Noise, And Temperature

All power consumption measurements are taken at the wall socket and apply to the entire system, not just the individual card. The 2D value represents an idling system displaying the Windows Vista desktop with Aero deactivated. 3D power consumption is measured with both the graphics card and the CPU under full load. Our power supply is rated at an average efficiency of 82.4 percent by the manufacturer.

Power Consumption 2D (watts) 3D (watts) Power Supply Requirements GeForce GTX 295 (2 x 896MB) 183 446 1 x 6 + 1 x 8 Pin PCIe GeForce GTX 285 (1,024MB) 149 347 2 x 6 Pin PCIe GeForce GTX 280 (1,024MB) 154 346 1 x 6 + 1 x 8 Pin PCIe BFG GTX 275 (GTX 275 896MB) 155 354 2 x 6 Pin PCIe Gainward GTX275 GS (GTX 275 896MB) 157 360 2 x 6 Pin PCIe MSI N275GTX Lightning Max OC (GTX 275 1,792MB) 147 350 2 x 6 Pin PCIe MSI N275GTX Lightning (GTX 275 1,792MB) 147 332 2 x 6 Pin PCIe MSI N275GTX Lightning No OC (GTX 275 1,792MB) 147 325 2 x 6 Pin PCIe GeForce GTX 275 (896MB) 156 351 2 x 6 Pin PCIe MSI N260GTX Lightning (GTX 260 216SPs 1,792MB) 150 300 2 x 6 Pin PCIe Sparkle GeForce X265 (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB) 195 368 2 x 6 Pin PCIe Zotac GeForce GTX 260² (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB) 150 295 2 x 6 Pin PCIe GeForce GTX 260 216SPs (896MB) 150 295 2 x 6 Pin PCIe GeForce GTX 260 (896MB) 154 330 2 x 6 Pin PCIe GeForce GTS 250 (1,024MB) 156 265 1 x 8 Pin PCIe ATI Radeon HD 5770 OC (1,024MB) 137 231 1 x 6 Pin PCIe ATI Radeon HD 5770 (1,024MB) 137 225 1 x 6 Pin PCIe Sapphire Toxic HD4890 Vapor-X (HD 4890 1,024MB) 188 353 1 x 6 + 1 x 8 Pin PCIe MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC max OC (HD 4890 1,024MB) 202 390 2 x 6 Pin PCIe MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC (HD 4890 1,024MB) 196 380 2 x 6 Pin PCIe MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC no OC (HD 4890 1,024MB) 193 348 2 x 6 Pin PCIe Radeon HD 4890 (1,024MB) 182 312 2 x 6 Pin PCIe Radeon HD 4870 X2 (2 x 1,024MB) 234 465 1 x 6 + 1 x 8 Pin PCIe Radeon HD 4870 (1,024MB) 184 277 2 x 6 Pin PCIe HIS H487QT1GP ICEQ4+ (HD 4870 1,024MB) 196 298 2 x 6 Pin PCIe Sapphire Vapor-X HD4870 2G (HD 4870 2,048MB) 189 293 2 x 6 Pin PCIe Radeon HD 4870 (512MB) 191 288 2 x 6 Pin PCIe Radeon HD 4850 (512MB) 166 270 1 x 6 Pin PCIe Radeon HD 4830 (512MB) 140 234 1 x 6 Pin PCIe Radeon HD 4770 (512MB) 152 199 1 x 6 Pin PCIe

Noise Level 2D dB (A) 3D dB (B) Cooling Type GeForce GTX 295 (2 x 896MB) 38.2 49.7 Active GeForce GTX 285 (1,024MB) 37.9 51.4 Reference Active GeForce GTX 280 (1,024MB) 38.0 45.4 Reference Active BFG GTX 275 (GTX 275 896MB 36.8 44.2 Reference Active Gainward GTX275 GS (GTX 275 896MB) 37.7 43.4 Active Dual Fans MSI N275GTX Lightning max OC (GTX 275 1,792MB) 36.8 42.0 Active Dual Fans MSI N275GTX Lightning (GTX 275 1,792MB) 36.8 40.2 Active Dual Fans MSI N275GTX Lightning no OC (GTX 275 1,792MB) 36.8 37.9 Active Dual Fans GeForce GTX 275 (896MB) 36.8 44.2 Reference Active MSI N260GTX Lightning (GTX 260 216SPs 1,792MB) 36.8 50.1-56.5 Active Sparkle GeForce X265 (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB) 36.4 46.0 Active Zotac GeForce GTX 260² (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB) 37.5 41.2 Reference Active GeForce GTX 260 216SPs (896MB) 37.5 41.2 Reference Active GeForce GTX 260 (896MB) 37.8 53.8 Reference Active GeForce GTS 250 (1,024MB) 39.6 50.2 Reference Active ATI Radeon HD 5770 OC (1,024MB) 36.7 40.5 Reference Active ATI Radeon HD 5770 (1,024MB) 36.7 39.0 Reference Active Sapphire Toxic HD4890 Vapor-X (HD 4890 1,024MB) 36.2 41.3 Active Vapor-X MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC Max OC (HD 4890 1,024MB) 36.3 50.4 Active MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC (HD 4890 1,024MB) 36.3 46.5 Active MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC No OC (HD 4890 1,024MB) 36.3 43.1 Active Radeon HD 4890 (1,024MB) 36.7 48.4 Reference Active Radeon HD 4870 X2 (2 x 1,024MB) 51.2 60.4 Reference (MSI Fan Profile) Radeon HD 4870 (1,024MB) 35.4 40.7 Active HIS H487QT1GP ICEQ4+ (HD 4870 1,024MB) 36.8 52.1 Active ICEQ4+ Sapphire Vapor-X HD4870 2G (HD 4870 2,048MB) 36.0 38.2 Active Vapor-X Radeon HD 4870 (512MB) 38.0 49.4 Reference (MSI Fan Profile) Radeon HD 4850 (512MB) 36.2 47.9 Reference Active Radeon HD 4830 (512MB) 40.5 41.2 Active Radeon HD 4770 (512MB) 36.3 38.5 Reference Active