Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Power Consumption, Noise, And Temperature
All power consumption measurements are taken at the wall socket and apply to the entire system, not just the individual card. The 2D value represents an idling system displaying the Windows Vista desktop with Aero deactivated. 3D power consumption is measured with both the graphics card and the CPU under full load. Our power supply is rated at an average efficiency of 82.4 percent by the manufacturer.
|Power Consumption
|2D (watts)
|3D (watts)
|Power Supply Requirements
|GeForce GTX 295 (2 x 896MB)
|183
|446
|1 x 6 + 1 x 8 Pin PCIe
|GeForce GTX 285 (1,024MB)
|149
|347
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|GeForce GTX 280 (1,024MB)
|154
|346
|1 x 6 + 1 x 8 Pin PCIe
|BFG GTX 275 (GTX 275 896MB)
|155
|354
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Gainward GTX275 GS (GTX 275 896MB)
|157
|360
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|MSI N275GTX Lightning Max OC (GTX 275 1,792MB)
|147
|350
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|MSI N275GTX Lightning (GTX 275 1,792MB)
|147
|332
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|MSI N275GTX Lightning No OC (GTX 275 1,792MB)
|147
|325
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|GeForce GTX 275 (896MB)
|156
|351
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|MSI N260GTX Lightning (GTX 260 216SPs 1,792MB)
|150
|300
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Sparkle GeForce X265 (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB)
|195
|368
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Zotac GeForce GTX 260² (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB)
|150
|295
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|GeForce GTX 260 216SPs (896MB)
|150
|295
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|GeForce GTX 260 (896MB)
|154
|330
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|GeForce GTS 250 (1,024MB)
|156
|265
|1 x 8 Pin PCIe
|ATI Radeon HD 5770 OC (1,024MB)
|137
|231
|1 x 6 Pin PCIe
|ATI Radeon HD 5770 (1,024MB)
|137
|225
|1 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Sapphire Toxic HD4890 Vapor-X (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|188
|353
|1 x 6 + 1 x 8 Pin PCIe
|MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC max OC (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|202
|390
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|196
|380
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC no OC (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|193
|348
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Radeon HD 4890 (1,024MB)
|182
|312
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Radeon HD 4870 X2 (2 x 1,024MB)
|234
|465
|1 x 6 + 1 x 8 Pin PCIe
|Radeon HD 4870 (1,024MB)
|184
|277
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|HIS H487QT1GP ICEQ4+ (HD 4870 1,024MB)
|196
|298
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Sapphire Vapor-X HD4870 2G (HD 4870 2,048MB)
|189
|293
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Radeon HD 4870 (512MB)
|191
|288
|2 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Radeon HD 4850 (512MB)
|166
|270
|1 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Radeon HD 4830 (512MB)
|140
|234
|1 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Radeon HD 4770 (512MB)
|152
|199
|1 x 6 Pin PCIe
|Noise Level
|2D dB (A)
|3D dB (B)
|Cooling Type
|GeForce GTX 295 (2 x 896MB)
|38.2
|49.7
|Active
|GeForce GTX 285 (1,024MB)
|37.9
|51.4
|Reference Active
|GeForce GTX 280 (1,024MB)
|38.0
|45.4
|Reference Active
|BFG GTX 275 (GTX 275 896MB
|36.8
|44.2
|Reference Active
|Gainward GTX275 GS (GTX 275 896MB)
|37.7
|43.4
|Active Dual Fans
|MSI N275GTX Lightning max OC (GTX 275 1,792MB)
|36.8
|42.0
|Active Dual Fans
|MSI N275GTX Lightning (GTX 275 1,792MB)
|36.8
|40.2
|Active Dual Fans
|MSI N275GTX Lightning no OC (GTX 275 1,792MB)
|36.8
|37.9
|Active Dual Fans
|GeForce GTX 275 (896MB)
|36.8
|44.2
|Reference Active
|MSI N260GTX Lightning (GTX 260 216SPs 1,792MB)
|36.8
|50.1-56.5
|Active
|Sparkle GeForce X265 (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB)
|36.4
|46.0
|Active
|Zotac GeForce GTX 260² (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB)
|37.5
|41.2
|Reference Active
|GeForce GTX 260 216SPs (896MB)
|37.5
|41.2
|Reference Active
|GeForce GTX 260 (896MB)
|37.8
|53.8
|Reference Active
|GeForce GTS 250 (1,024MB)
|39.6
|50.2
|Reference Active
|ATI Radeon HD 5770 OC (1,024MB)
|36.7
|40.5
|Reference Active
|ATI Radeon HD 5770 (1,024MB)
|36.7
|39.0
|Reference Active
|Sapphire Toxic HD4890 Vapor-X (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|36.2
|41.3
|Active Vapor-X
|MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC Max OC (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|36.3
|50.4
|Active
|MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|36.3
|46.5
|Active
|MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC No OC (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|36.3
|43.1
|Active
|Radeon HD 4890 (1,024MB)
|36.7
|48.4
|Reference Active
|Radeon HD 4870 X2 (2 x 1,024MB)
|51.2
|60.4
|Reference (MSI Fan Profile)
|Radeon HD 4870 (1,024MB)
|35.4
|40.7
|Active
|HIS H487QT1GP ICEQ4+ (HD 4870 1,024MB)
|36.8
|52.1
|Active ICEQ4+
|Sapphire Vapor-X HD4870 2G (HD 4870 2,048MB)
|36.0
|38.2
|Active Vapor-X
|Radeon HD 4870 (512MB)
|38.0
|49.4
|Reference (MSI Fan Profile)
|Radeon HD 4850 (512MB)
|36.2
|47.9
|Reference Active
|Radeon HD 4830 (512MB)
|40.5
|41.2
|Active
|Radeon HD 4770 (512MB)
|36.3
|38.5
|Reference Active
|Temperature
|2D (Degrees C)
|3D (Degrees C)
|Fan Size
|GeForce GTX 295 (2 x 896MB)
|46/46
|76/76
|84mm
|GeForce GTX 285 (1,024MB)
|45
|85
|75mm
|GeForce GTX 280 (1,024MB)
|45
|86
|75mm
|BFG GTX 275 (GTX 275 896MB)
|47
|92
|75mm
|Gainward GTX275 GS (GTX 275 896MB)
|46
|88
|2 x 75mm
|MSI N275GTX Lightning max OC (GTX 275 1,792MB)
|41
|77
|2 x 75mm
|MSI N275GTX Lightning (GTX 275 1,792MB)
|41
|76
|2 x 75mm
|MSI N275GTX Lightning no OC (GTX 275 1,792MB)
|41
|78
|2 x 75mm
|GeForce GTX 275 (896MB)
|47
|92
|75mm
|MSI N260GTX Lightning (GTX 260 216SPs 1,792MB)
|45
|68-63
|2 x 65mm
|Sparkle GeForce X265 (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB)
|61
|87
|2 x 65mm
|Zotac GeForce GTX 260² (GTX 260 216SPs 896MB)
|45
|81
|75mm
|GeForce GTX 260 216SPs (896MB)
|45
|81
|75mm
|GeForce GTX 260 (896MB)
|48
|90
|75mm
|GeForce GTS 250 (1,024MB)
|44
|77
|75mm
|ATI Radeon HD 5770 OC (1,024MB)
|41
|72
|68mm
|ATI Radeon HD 5770 (1,024MB)
|41
|69
|68mm
|Sapphire Toxic HD4890 Vapor-X (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|49
|84
|88mm
|MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC max OC (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|51
|78
|95mm
|MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|51
|81
|95mm
|MSI R4890 Cyclone SOC no OC (HD 4890 1,024MB)
|51
|78
|95mm
|Radeon HD 4890 (1,024MB)
|60
|80
|73mm
|Radeon HD 4870 X2 (2 x 1,024MB)
|49
|79
|73mm
|Radeon HD 4870 (1,024MB)
|49
|70
|85mm
|HIS H487QT1GP ICEQ4+ (HD 4870 1,024MB)
|68
|74
|80mm
|Sapphire Vapor-X HD4870 2G (HD 4870 2,048MB)
|58
|76
|75mm
|Radeon HD 4870 (512MB)
|60
|74
|73mm
|Radeon HD 4850 (512MB)
|79
|94
|60mm
|Radeon HD 4830 (512MB)
|34
|61
|74mm
|Radeon HD 4770 (512MB)
|52
|72
|70mm
I am glad to see the 5770 produce playable frame rates at 1920x1200. Nice game selection also.
I mean if I'm considering an ATI card, I'm going to want to compare the 5770 to the 5850 and 5870 just to see if that extra cost may be justified, not to mention the potential of a dual 5770 setup.
Now they also sell an SSC model which is overclocked even more. I used the EVGA precision tool to set those speeds and it gave me like 1 or 2 extra FPS is Crysis and F.E.A.R. 2 already played so well without overclocking. So overclocking on these bad boys doesn't really do much. Oh well.
One comment though, GTX 275's are HOT! Like, ridiculously hot. I open my window in 40 degree F weather and it'll still get warm in my room playing Team Fortress 2.