Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Fallout 3
This game is a mix between a role playing game and a 3D shooter that is based on an improved Oblivion graphics engine. Fallout 3 supports HDR rendering using Shader Model 3.0. The graphics engine renders outdoor levels very smoothly. Indoor areas with their short view distances pose no problem for current graphics chips, anyway.
Graphics quality was set to Very High for our high-end tests, which is the game's highest setting. The maximum anti-aliasing level we used was 8x. The benchmark consisted of a sequence near Tenpenny tower, with FRAPS logging the frame rate. This outdoors scene has a large view distance, with many objects and ruins found in the landscape.
I am glad to see the 5770 produce playable frame rates at 1920x1200. Nice game selection also.
I mean if I'm considering an ATI card, I'm going to want to compare the 5770 to the 5850 and 5870 just to see if that extra cost may be justified, not to mention the potential of a dual 5770 setup.
Now they also sell an SSC model which is overclocked even more. I used the EVGA precision tool to set those speeds and it gave me like 1 or 2 extra FPS is Crysis and F.E.A.R. 2 already played so well without overclocking. So overclocking on these bad boys doesn't really do much. Oh well.
One comment though, GTX 275's are HOT! Like, ridiculously hot. I open my window in 40 degree F weather and it'll still get warm in my room playing Team Fortress 2.