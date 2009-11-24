Radeon HD 5770, Radeon HD 4890, And GeForce GTX 275 Overclocked

Benchmark Results: Fallout 3

This game is a mix between a role playing game and a 3D shooter that is based on an improved Oblivion graphics engine. Fallout 3 supports HDR rendering using Shader Model 3.0. The graphics engine renders outdoor levels very smoothly. Indoor areas with their short view distances pose no problem for current graphics chips, anyway.

Graphics quality was set to Very High for our high-end tests, which is the game's highest setting. The maximum anti-aliasing level we used was 8x. The benchmark consisted of a sequence near Tenpenny tower, with FRAPS logging the frame rate. This outdoors scene has a large view distance, with many objects and ruins found in the landscape.