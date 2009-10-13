Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: World In Conflict

You don’t need a full 60 frames per second in World in Conflict in order to get an enjoyable gaming experience, so the Radeon HD 5700-series numbers aren’t as disappointing here as they’d be in a first-person shooter. However, the Radeon HD 4890, 4870, and GeForce GTX 260 all deliver higher frame rates through all three tested resolutions.

While the best performance comes from a pair of 5770s in CrossFire, I’m still drawn to the performance offered by the Radeon HD 5850 for its price point (which admittedly isn’t too far off where a pair of $110 Radeon HD 4770s, but the single board is certainly more elegant).