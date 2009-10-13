Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage
We immediately see that ATI’s Radeon HD 5770 gets outperformed by not only the Radeon HD 4890, but also the 4870 and GeForce GTX 260 in 3DMark Vantage’s Overall suite. The GPU score reflects the same results.
A pair of $160 Radeon HD 5770s cruise past a single Radeon HD 5850, but that’s what we’d expect given $320 worth of graphics cards up against a single $260 board.
And for those of you who wanted to see Radeon HD 4770s against the 5850 in our launch story, here you go. The Radeon HD 5850 should cruise past a pair of ATI’s early 40nm GPUs—again, as you’d hope given the fact that the CrossFire setup costs less than a single 5850.
