Trending

Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

By

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead

With a benchmark platform running a more mainstream CPU, processor-limited titles like Left 4 Dead bunch up much more quickly than if we were running on an overclocked Core i7. Thus, the 1680x1050 and 1920x1200 results blur together, all of them being playable.

At 2560x1600, however, it’s much easier to see the Radeon HD 4870 and GeForce GTX 260 again beating the 5770, as the GeForce GTS 250 edges out the Radeon HD 5750. But we’re getting playable frame rates across the board, even at our top resolution. So, let’s enable anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering to shift even more of the workload onto these graphics cards.

The more our settings change, the more the results stay the same. The benchmark numbers remain consistent with the Radeon HD 5770 losing to the same two cards we’ve seen beat it over and over thus far. And with prices on Radeon HD 4870s dipping as low as $145 online, that remains a compelling solution for anyone who recently purchased ATI’s year-old stunner.

123 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Summer Leigh Castle 13 October 2009 11:54
    Can we BOLD or change the color of the card that's being reviewed?
    Reply
  • masterjaw 13 October 2009 12:12
    Nice one, but the charts are a bit cluttered without giving emphasis on the featured cards (bold fonts, etc). A media card that could do games pretty good.

    I'm quite agree with the nvidia's G92 still hanging around but looking at their newly released cards (gt220, 210), I don't know what to say anymore. Hopefully, they're making the right choices at the right time.
    Reply
  • megamanx00 13 October 2009 12:13
    Looks to me like the 5770 really needs faster memory speeds, though that would defeat trying to make it cheaper, and perhaps a higher core clock. Perhaps we'll see some factory overclocked cards with memory that can reach a significantly higher speed.
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 13 October 2009 12:17
    Power consumption, temperature, and noise levels are very encouraging. I just finished reading other reviews where the 5700 cards are described as mid-level and mainstream cards.
    Reply
  • buzznut 13 October 2009 12:22
    If I was building today (htpc), I would still go with a HD4670. Who knows six months from now...
    Those other features are compelling. If I could afford 2 more monitors that is.
    Reply
  • cangelini 13 October 2009 12:23
    Summer Leigh CastleCan we BOLD or change the color of the card that's being reviewed?
    For sure--I've looked into this and would be happy to implement, but haven't had much luck. Any Excel gurus able to get only certain axis labels bolded without changing the entire series?
    Reply
  • noob2222 13 October 2009 12:28
    and bitstreaming HD audio in an HTPC (a reason to buy a second card for the living room).

    Personally I use my main computer as my HTPC, after all, I can't play games and watch movies from 2 different rooms at the same time, and all it takes is the HDMI cable (at least until they make it wireless.)
    Reply
  • cangelini 13 October 2009 12:35
    That works as well. But for someone with a triple-head setup *and* an HTPC, I can justify both usage models.
    Reply
  • lashabane 13 October 2009 12:52
    I'm looking to upgrade from my dated 3850 and was thinking that these would really impress me for the price. I'm thinking I'll just spend the bit extra and get the 5850 when the prices come down.

    Of course, I wouldn't have been able to make such an informed decision so early if it weren't for TH and columnists such as yourself.

    Thanks for another great article Chris.
    Reply
  • ambientmf 13 October 2009 12:53
    What's the benefit of DirectX 11 capabilities if the cards are worse performing than last gen cards in DX9/10 games? I'd rather get a 4800 series card, being a gamer myself, for slightly better framerates.
    I can see the other benefits for the hardcore HTPC crowd though.
    Reply