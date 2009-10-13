Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead
With a benchmark platform running a more mainstream CPU, processor-limited titles like Left 4 Dead bunch up much more quickly than if we were running on an overclocked Core i7. Thus, the 1680x1050 and 1920x1200 results blur together, all of them being playable.
At 2560x1600, however, it’s much easier to see the Radeon HD 4870 and GeForce GTX 260 again beating the 5770, as the GeForce GTS 250 edges out the Radeon HD 5750. But we’re getting playable frame rates across the board, even at our top resolution. So, let’s enable anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering to shift even more of the workload onto these graphics cards.
The more our settings change, the more the results stay the same. The benchmark numbers remain consistent with the Radeon HD 5770 losing to the same two cards we’ve seen beat it over and over thus far. And with prices on Radeon HD 4870s dipping as low as $145 online, that remains a compelling solution for anyone who recently purchased ATI’s year-old stunner.
I'm quite agree with the nvidia's G92 still hanging around but looking at their newly released cards (gt220, 210), I don't know what to say anymore. Hopefully, they're making the right choices at the right time.
Those other features are compelling. If I could afford 2 more monitors that is.
For sure--I've looked into this and would be happy to implement, but haven't had much luck. Any Excel gurus able to get only certain axis labels bolded without changing the entire series?
Personally I use my main computer as my HTPC, after all, I can't play games and watch movies from 2 different rooms at the same time, and all it takes is the HDMI cable (at least until they make it wireless.)
Of course, I wouldn't have been able to make such an informed decision so early if it weren't for TH and columnists such as yourself.
Thanks for another great article Chris.
I can see the other benefits for the hardcore HTPC crowd though.