Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead

With a benchmark platform running a more mainstream CPU, processor-limited titles like Left 4 Dead bunch up much more quickly than if we were running on an overclocked Core i7. Thus, the 1680x1050 and 1920x1200 results blur together, all of them being playable.

At 2560x1600, however, it’s much easier to see the Radeon HD 4870 and GeForce GTX 260 again beating the 5770, as the GeForce GTS 250 edges out the Radeon HD 5750. But we’re getting playable frame rates across the board, even at our top resolution. So, let’s enable anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering to shift even more of the workload onto these graphics cards.

The more our settings change, the more the results stay the same. The benchmark numbers remain consistent with the Radeon HD 5770 losing to the same two cards we’ve seen beat it over and over thus far. And with prices on Radeon HD 4870s dipping as low as $145 online, that remains a compelling solution for anyone who recently purchased ATI’s year-old stunner.