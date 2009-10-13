Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: Far Cry 2

Finally, we see ATI’s Radeon HD 5770 beat Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 260, though the Radeon HD 4870 is still a faster card. Additionally, the Radeon HD 5750 ekes past the GeForce GTS 250 1GB.

As we’ve seen before, the scaling going from one Radeon card to two is very impressive in Far Cry 2. Two cards deliver solid results all the way up to 2560x1600 (though a single Radeon HD 5850 is perfectly playable at that resolution, too).

Applying anti-aliasing has a profound impact on performance, and the first thing we notice is that the 512MB frame buffer found on the Radeon HD 4770 is insufficient for 2560x1600.

Despite its inclusion of GDDR5 memory, the narrow 128-bit memory bus on ATI’s Radeon HD 5770 and halved number of more-efficient ROPs results in a loss to the Radeon HD 4870 and GeForce GTX 260. The Radeon HD 5750 is on par with Nvidia’s GeForce GTS 250, but only 1680x1050 is really a playable resolution.