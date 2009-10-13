Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Test Setup

As we add more and more comparison numbers, it gets difficult to interpret the charts at a quick glance. We’re working on a way to make this easier (splitting each resolution off into a separate chart, tripling the number of charts, isn’t really the answer). In the meantime, though, I’ve tried to re-order the way cards appear this time around. The three new configurations are up top: Radeon HD 5770 in CrossFire, Radeon HD 5770, and Radeon HD 5750. Then you’ll find the products in ATI’s own stack, in order of performance. Finally, we have two cards from Nvidia: the GeForce GTS 250 (priced to compete with ATI’s Radeon HD 5750) and the GeForce GTX 260 (a Radeon HD 4870 competitor priced more aggressively than the Radeon HD 5770).

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) 2.66 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabledOverclocked to 3.8 GHz (20 * 190 MHz) for scaling tests Motherboard Asus P7P55D Premium (LGA 1156) P55 Express chipset Memory Corsair Dominator 4GB (3 x 2GB) DDR3-1600 7-7-7-20 @ 1,600 MHz Hard Drive Intel SSDSA2MH160G2C1 160 GB SATA 3 Gb/s Networking Realtek RTC8111C, 1 Gbps Graphics Cards ATI Radeon HD 5770 1GB ATI Radeon HD 5750 1GB ATI Radeon HD 5850 1GB ATI Radeon HD 4890 1GB ATI Radeon HD 4870 1GB ATI Radeon HD 4770 512MB Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 896MB Nvidia GeForce GTS 250 1GB Power Supply Cooler Master UCP 1100 W CPU Cooler Thermalright Ultra 120 Extreme System Software And Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Platform Driver Intel INF Chipset Update Utility 9.1.1.1019 Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst 8.66 RC6 AMD Catalyst 9.9 Nvidia GeForce 191.07