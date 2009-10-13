Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: Grand Theft Auto IV

There’s no point in running numbers with anti-aliasing in Grand Theft Auto, since the console port doesn’t support it in-game or through any driver switch. Thus, we turn on Very High detail settings, set viewing distance to 15, and max out all of the other sliders (which does give you maximum anisotropic filtering).

Notably missing from the chart is ATI’s Radeon HD 4770, ill-equipped to run the settings we chose due to its 512MB frame buffer. The same issue affects Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 260 at 2560x1600. Of the cards that remain, it’s interesting to see Nvidia’s GeForce GTS 250 blowing past the Radeon HD 5770 and the Radeon HD 4870 crushing the new mainstream card as well.