Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Again, the Radeon HD 5850 really looks like the card to buy here.

A single Radeon HD 5770 is slightly outperformed by the Radeon HD 4870 and GeForce GTX 260, while ATI’s Radeon HD 5750 is bested by Nvidia’s GeForce GTS 250.

At High details, these mid-range cards seem best suited to running at 1680x1050, but the CrossFire’d 5770s and single 5850 make 1900x1200 fairly reasonable, too.

Anti-aliased environments are where we’d hope to see the Radeon HD 5770 gain some ground over last-generation cards. However, the loss of memory bandwidth caused by shifting from a 256-bit to 128-bit bus ensures the Radeon HD 5770 trails the Radeon HD 4870 and matches pace with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 260.