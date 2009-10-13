Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: Crysis
Again, the Radeon HD 5850 really looks like the card to buy here.
A single Radeon HD 5770 is slightly outperformed by the Radeon HD 4870 and GeForce GTX 260, while ATI’s Radeon HD 5750 is bested by Nvidia’s GeForce GTS 250.
At High details, these mid-range cards seem best suited to running at 1680x1050, but the CrossFire’d 5770s and single 5850 make 1900x1200 fairly reasonable, too.
Anti-aliased environments are where we’d hope to see the Radeon HD 5770 gain some ground over last-generation cards. However, the loss of memory bandwidth caused by shifting from a 256-bit to 128-bit bus ensures the Radeon HD 5770 trails the Radeon HD 4870 and matches pace with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 260.
I'm quite agree with the nvidia's G92 still hanging around but looking at their newly released cards (gt220, 210), I don't know what to say anymore. Hopefully, they're making the right choices at the right time.
Those other features are compelling. If I could afford 2 more monitors that is.
For sure--I've looked into this and would be happy to implement, but haven't had much luck. Any Excel gurus able to get only certain axis labels bolded without changing the entire series?
Personally I use my main computer as my HTPC, after all, I can't play games and watch movies from 2 different rooms at the same time, and all it takes is the HDMI cable (at least until they make it wireless.)
Of course, I wouldn't have been able to make such an informed decision so early if it weren't for TH and columnists such as yourself.
Thanks for another great article Chris.
I can see the other benefits for the hardcore HTPC crowd though.