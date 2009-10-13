Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: Resident Evil 5

This is an Nvidia The Way It’s Meant To Be Played Game, so it’s hardly a surprise to see the GeForce GTX 260 smoking the Radeon HD 5770. What is more surprising, though, is that the Radeon HD 4870 is also quite a bit faster than the 5770.

Because we’re using a more mainstream CPU, the ceiling seems to be put in right around 105 frames per second and large differentiation isn’t really seen until 2560x1600. Let’s see if anti-aliasing can separate the field a little more.

Actually, AA has surprisingly little impact on the performance of any of these configurations. The field falls into place almost exactly as it did before.