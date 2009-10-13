Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: Resident Evil 5
This is an Nvidia The Way It’s Meant To Be Played Game, so it’s hardly a surprise to see the GeForce GTX 260 smoking the Radeon HD 5770. What is more surprising, though, is that the Radeon HD 4870 is also quite a bit faster than the 5770.
Because we’re using a more mainstream CPU, the ceiling seems to be put in right around 105 frames per second and large differentiation isn’t really seen until 2560x1600. Let’s see if anti-aliasing can separate the field a little more.
Actually, AA has surprisingly little impact on the performance of any of these configurations. The field falls into place almost exactly as it did before.
I'm quite agree with the nvidia's G92 still hanging around but looking at their newly released cards (gt220, 210), I don't know what to say anymore. Hopefully, they're making the right choices at the right time.
Those other features are compelling. If I could afford 2 more monitors that is.
For sure--I've looked into this and would be happy to implement, but haven't had much luck. Any Excel gurus able to get only certain axis labels bolded without changing the entire series?
Personally I use my main computer as my HTPC, after all, I can't play games and watch movies from 2 different rooms at the same time, and all it takes is the HDMI cable (at least until they make it wireless.)
Of course, I wouldn't have been able to make such an informed decision so early if it weren't for TH and columnists such as yourself.
Thanks for another great article Chris.
I can see the other benefits for the hardcore HTPC crowd though.