Radeon HD 5770 And 5750 Review: Gentlemen, Start Your HTPCs

Benchmark Results: H.A.W.X.
H.A.W.X. is our second DirectX 10.1-compatible game, and in this one, all ATI cards are tested with 10.1 enabled, while the Nvidia boards are tested using the DirectX 10 code path.
And while DirectX 10.1 might help the Radeon HD 5770 tie Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 260, the Radeon HD 4870 continues to elude the newer DirectX 11 board. We do, however, see the 5750 edge out the GeForce GTS 250 1GB.
CrossFire goes a long way, as the 5770s and 4770s turn in the two best sets of benchmark results.
Once again, we see that 512MB frame buffer simply isn’t ample if you plan to run any of your favorite games at 2560x1600 with anti-aliasing turned on. Though, to be fair, making that setting available requires more horsepower than a Radeon HD 4770 would have been able to muster anyway. A Radeon HD 4890 or 5850 would be the bare minimum in a flight sim like this one.
ATI’s previous-generation cards continue to show well, even as the Radeon HD 5770 outperforms Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 260.
I'm quite agree with the nvidia's G92 still hanging around but looking at their newly released cards (gt220, 210), I don't know what to say anymore. Hopefully, they're making the right choices at the right time.
Those other features are compelling. If I could afford 2 more monitors that is.
For sure--I've looked into this and would be happy to implement, but haven't had much luck. Any Excel gurus able to get only certain axis labels bolded without changing the entire series?
Personally I use my main computer as my HTPC, after all, I can't play games and watch movies from 2 different rooms at the same time, and all it takes is the HDMI cable (at least until they make it wireless.)
Of course, I wouldn't have been able to make such an informed decision so early if it weren't for TH and columnists such as yourself.
Thanks for another great article Chris.
I can see the other benefits for the hardcore HTPC crowd though.