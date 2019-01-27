Riotoro Morpheus GPX-100 Review: Forward-Looking Design, Some Assembly Required

Riotoro's Morpheus sports an innovative design that performs well, looks great, features RGB-lit fans and can convert from a mini-tower to an EATX mid-tower. Though the conversion process does require a bit of time and effort, we feel the $189 (£149) asking price is reasonable given that you are essentially getting two cases in one.

Features and Specifications

Many PC builders know what it is like to buy a new case only to end up having to replace it the first time you expand or downsize your system. Doesn't sound familiar? How about the time you found the perfect case but it wasn't available in the size you wanted at the time so you bought the case anyway, only to have the company release the case in the size you originally wanted a few months later. The good news is that Riotoro has developed a chassis that addresses those types of issues with the world's first convertible PC case. Yes, you read that correctly.

Before we get started, you should know that this chassis does require assembly. It ships in a flat pack to cut down on costs. Although the process is not complicated (the downloadable owners manual includes clear, concise instructions), it is a bit time consuming and may scare off casual PC users.

For the purpose of this review, we will have assembled the chassis in its mid-tower configuration. It should also be noted that, once the case is assembled, it is rather easy to change the format of the case from mini- to mid-tower, and can be done leaving the majority of your system components in place.

Assembly is a matter of unpacking and unfolding the bottom / back portion of the case into an upright L shape. Then you’ll need to assemble and install the motherboard back plate and divider. Next, unfold and attach the front / top portion of the chassis before finally installing the right and left side panels.

Specifications

Type Convertible Mini to Mid-Tower EATX Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (13" x 12") Dimensions (HxWxD) Mid-Tower 18.3 x 10.9 x 17.5 inches (465.2 x 276 x 445mm)Mini-Tower 18.3 x 10.9 x 15.1 inches (465.2 x 276 x 385mm) Space Above Motherboard 3 inches (76.2mm) Card Length 15.5 inches (400mm) CPU Cooler Height 7.1 inches (180mm) Power Supply Format 8.7 inches (220mm) Weight 21.6lbs (9.8kg) / Mini-tower 20.7lbs (9.4kg) External Bays ✗ Internal Bays 2x 3.5" / 4x 2.5” (Mid-Tower), 2x 3.5” / 2x 2.5” (Mini-Tower) Card Slots 8x Mid-Tower / 5x Mini-Tower Ports/Jacks 1x USB 3.1 Gen 22x USB 3.0audio/mic jacks Other Front mounted RGB / fan switches, Convertible case design Front Fans 2x 120mm red LED (2x 140mm, 1x 200mm optional) Rear Fans 1x 80mm Top Fans ✗ (2x 120mm/140mm Max) Bottom Fans ✗ (2x 120mm/140mm Max) Side Fans ✗ Dampening ✗ Warranty 2 years

Exterior

The Riotoro Morpheus measures 18.3 x 10.9 x 17.5 inches (465.2 x 276 x 445mm) configured as an ATX mid-tower and 18.3 x 10.9 x 15.1 inches (465.2 x 276 x 385mm) in mini-tower form (D x W X H). The mid-tower weighs in at 21.6lbs (9.8kg) and the mini-tower at 20.7lbs (9.4kg). Black inside and out, this chassis features steel and plastic construction with large ventilation holes on all six sides.

The majority of the top of the chassis is a perforated metal panel with a large magnetic filter covering the ventilation holes. Directly under this panel is an area with mounting locations for two 120mm or 140mm fans.

The leading edge of the top panel is home to two USB 3.0 and two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, headphone and microphone jacks, a hard drive activity LED and a reset button. There are also buttons to manually control the (optional) RGB lighting functions. It should also be noted that if you plan on utilizing both USB 3.1 Type-C ports, you will need a motherboard with dual USB 3.1 Gen.2 headers. We don’t know if such a board exists yet, but with this case that’s designed to grow with your needs, Riotoro deserves credit for looking to the future.

The front of the chassis and both side panels are made up of overlapping perforated metal panels. Riotoro states this design allows for better airflow into the case, a claim we will put to the test later in this review. Behind the front panel you’ll find magnetic fan filters and mounting locations for up to two 120 / 140 mm or one 200 mm fans. Both metal side panels are held in place by bright red thumbscrews. The company also includes a complete set of black thumbscrews as well.

The rear of the chassis houses eight standard expansion-card slots, or five if you assemble the case as a mini-tower, an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU and an exhaust-fan mounting location that supports an 80 mm fan.

The bottom of the Riotoro Morpheus has mounting locations for two 120 / 140 mm fans. The four round, rubber-coated feet keep the case just over 0.5 inches (13 mm) off the ground to improve airflow.

The fan filtration system is one of the best we've seen in terms of its ability to prevent most dirt and dust particles from entering your system. As mentioned earlier, the mesh filter on the top, sides and front of the case are attached by magnetic seals at the edge of the filter. The filters for the side panels come in three pieces, one for the middle of the panels and two for the top and bottom of the side panel. The two plastic filters in the base of the case slide in and out from the side, making it a snap to remove for cleaning.

